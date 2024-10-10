Coronation Street and Suzie Birchall star Cheryl Murray dies aged 71

Coronation Street star Cheryl Murray has died aged 71. The actress was famed for her role as Suzie Birchall, Gail Platt’s best friend, on the cobbles.

She appeared on the soap between 1977 and 1979, before coming back for a stint in 1983.

Cheryl played Suzie on the soap (Photo by ITV/Shutterstock)

Coronation Street: Cheryl Murray death statement

ITV released a statement today declaring the tragic news. “We are saddened to hear of the recent passing of Cheryl Murray, our thoughts are with her family and friends.

“Her vibrant portrayal of Gail’s best friend and Elsie Tanner’s lodger Suzie Birchall lived on in the memories of Coronation Street fans long after Suzie left the cobbles for the bright lights of London.”

While Cheryl was on the show for six years, she expanded her career outside of the cobbles, too. Notably, she appeared as the eldest daughter of Billie Whitelaw and sister of Smiths fan Lucette Henderson in Morrissey’s Everyday Is Like Sunday video.

She also acted in Hi-de-Hi! as Joan Wainwright in the fourth series and as Gillian in the 1980s BBC comedy series Sorry!

Her talent was undeniable, but she had to step back from acting in 1998 after receiving a tough diagnosis jut a few years earlier.

Cheryl was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and had her first MS attack while working on the set of Coronation Street.

The condition is an autoimmune condition which affects the brain and spinal cord. The actress was born in Liverpool in 1952 and died on September 23 last year, with the family now sharing the sad news.

Cheryl has died at the age of 71 (Photo by ITV/Shutterstock)

Coronation Street: Suzie Birchall’s life on the Cobbles

Suzie Birchall was Gail’s best friend and similarly lodged with Elsie Tanner in the late 1970s. She got a job at Sylvia’s Separates along with Gail, which grew their friendship together.

She eventually talked her way into sharing her lodgings at 11 Coronation Street, where the pair became quite the double act.

While Suzie was usually the sensible of the pair, in 1979 Gail married Brian Tilsley and moved out.

In a turn of events, Suzie moved to London, craving excitement – a huge change from Gail’s honeymoon married life.

She didn’t stay away for long, and returned to the cobbles just four years later and took a job up at the Rovers.

It transpired that she was on the run from her abusive husband, Terry Goodwin, who she had married two years before.

However, feeling jealous of Gail’s relationship, she tried to make a move on Brian. When Gail found out, she ended their friendship and Elsie told her to leave, which is the last we saw of Cheryl in Weatherfield.

