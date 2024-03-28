Coronation Street: Summer leaving was long-awaited – she should never return, fans beg

Yesterday evening on Coronation Street (Wednesday, March 27), Summer waved goodbye to Weatherfield as she prepared to study in Boston.

Her three dads – Billy, Todd and Paul – all said an emotional farewell to her as she hopped into a taxi.

After Summer’s exit, fans of the soap have taken to social media to share their joy over these scenes.

Summer said her goodbyes (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Summer left Weatherfield

Corrie fans will know that Summer was given the chance to study abroad but initially turned it down.

She thought that she should be with Paul considering that his MND was only getting worse and she didn’t know how much time he had left.

However, when Paul found out that Summer had been given this chance of a lifetime, he encouraged her to go.

Summer then took up the opportunity after all and secured a place to study in Boston for a semester.

Last night, Summer packed her bags and said goodbye to her family as the time had come to depart the Street.

She then got into a taxi and waved goodbye to Paul, Billy and Todd with tears in her eyes.

Summer wasn’t popular with fans (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans rejoice as Summer leaves the Street

Corrie fans never quite took to Summer, with many being thrilled that she’s left the Street. In fact, some have even gone as far to hope that she never returns.

One fan commented: “We’re not lucky enough to lose Summer for good are we?”

Another person added: “Awww Summer going off to study in America for a term. Let’s hope they extend it for at least a year.”

A third viewer shared: “Summer leaving is a win for this episode. Such a shame it’s only temporary (apparently.)”

Summer leaving is a win for this episode. Such a shame it's only temporary (apparently) #Corrie — Roscoe Barnes (@roscoeleebarnes) March 27, 2024

When Summer has finally left and hopefully not coming back!#Corrie #CoronationStreet pic.twitter.com/RUzo2J6PKt — Hasan Hussain (@HasanHussain777) March 27, 2024

#corrie seriously though summer please never ever return — Treguard (@Dandlio19372821) March 27, 2024

A fourth Corrie fan exclaimed: “When Summer has finally left and is hopefully not coming back!”

A final person ended: “Seriously though, Summer, please never ever return.”

Will Summer be back? (Credit: ITV)

Will Summer return to the cobbles?

Summer has gone off to study in Boston but Corrie fans may not be too happy to discover that she will be back.

With Digital Spy reporting that her exit is only temporary and only expected to last a few months, she’s expected to return back to the Street rather soon. But, will she make it back in time to say one last goodbye to Paul?

