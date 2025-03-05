Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas ‘set to return’ as Jason Grimshaw for Eileen’s exit

Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas is reportedly set to return to the ITV soap as Jason Grimshaw. This will also serve as part of Eileen’s departure.

Sue Cleaver is leaving the show this year after 25 years. Her exit storyline has already seen Katy Cavanagh return as Julie Carp . But, the returns aren’t stopping there.

Ryan is now heading back to Weatherfield especially for Eileen’s farewell.

Ryan’s returning (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas ‘set to return’ as Jason Grimshaw

Ryan Thomas’ character Jason Grimshaw was last seen in Corrie back in 2016, 16 years after his first scenes.

Jason moved away from the Street for a new life in Thailand. Over the years, Eileen has often mentioned her son and has also visited him abroad.

And, now, he looks set to be returning to the soap despite Ryan ‘retiring’ from acting in 2021, reports from The Sun suggest.

He’ll be back for a short stint as the soap bids farewell to long-running character, Eileen Grimshaw. He’s expected to begin filming this month.

A source told the publication: “It was a no brainer for Ryan to return when he was asked – it’s all for Sue.

“She’s like a second mum to him and he was willing to do anything to make her send off as special as she deserves it to be.

“He’s not acted for a while so it’s a bit daunting but he played Jason for so long that he’s looking forward to going back to the cobbles.”

She’s leaving after 25 years (Credit: ITV)

Sue Cleaver’s exit as Eileen Grimshaw

Actress and Corrie legend Sue Cleaver has decided to leave the soap after 25 years playing Eileen Grimshaw.

Her scenes are expected to air this spring, with the actress feeling as though now is the right time to say goodbye to the role.

Back in January on Loose Women, Sue explained her decision to leave the soap.

She shared: “I’m now 61 and I feel I’m now at a stage in my life, like most mums we have responsibilities, we have other things we have to consider [and] we’re bringing up our families – and I’ve got to the stage, my son is grown up now, he’s 29, I have no responsibilities left and I want to do something new. I want this decade to be about me.

“I really want to empower other women. Society at this point wants us all to shuffle off, don’t they. Just go away quietly, ‘You’ve had your days.’ “No, this is my decade. I’m more excited about this decade, hopefully you know, as long as I remain well, that this is going to be the most exciting decade for me. I’m really excited.”

The exact details of Eileen’s departure are being kept under wraps but are expected to involve both Jason’s return and also her sister Julie’s cancer diagnosis.