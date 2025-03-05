Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas ‘set to return’ as Jason Grimshaw for Eileen’s exit

Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas ‘set to return’ as Jason Grimshaw
Ryan Thomas’ character Jason Grimshaw was last seen in Corrie back in 2016, 16 years after his first scenes.
Jason moved away from the Street for a new life in Thailand. Over the years, Eileen has often mentioned her son and has also visited him abroad.
And, now, he looks set to be returning to the soap despite Ryan ‘retiring’ from acting in 2021, reports from The Sun suggest.
He’ll be back for a short stint as the soap bids farewell to long-running character, Eileen Grimshaw. He’s expected to begin filming this month.
A source told the publication: “It was a no brainer for Ryan to return when he was asked – it’s all for Sue.
“She’s like a second mum to him and he was willing to do anything to make her send off as special as she deserves it to be.
“He’s not acted for a while so it’s a bit daunting but he played Jason for so long that he’s looking forward to going back to the cobbles.”
Sue Cleaver’s exit as Eileen Grimshaw
Actress and Corrie legend Sue Cleaver has decided to leave the soap after 25 years playing Eileen Grimshaw.
Her scenes are expected to air this spring, with the actress feeling as though now is the right time to say goodbye to the role.
Back in January on Loose Women, Sue explained her decision to leave the soap.
She shared: “I’m now 61 and I feel I’m now at a stage in my life, like most mums we have responsibilities, we have other things we have to consider [and] we’re bringing up our families – and I’ve got to the stage, my son is grown up now, he’s 29, I have no responsibilities left and I want to do something new. I want this decade to be about me.
