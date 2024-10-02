Coronation Street fans will say one final goodbye to Paul Foreman tonight (Wednesday, October 2). So what’s next for Coronation Street star Peter Ash, who plays Paul?

The heartbreaking story of Paul’s motor-neurone disease finally came to a head recently, as Paul passed away in hospital, with his family by his side. Paul’s final moments were especially tragic as the family were told it was time to say their goodbyes but Billy hadn’t made it to the hospital.

Billy had lost his phone and while he was out searching, Paul took a turn for worse. As Kit desperately hunted for his brother, Summer, Gemma and Bernie went to hospital with Paul, preparing themselves to say goodbye to Paul.

Paul’s funeral airs tonight (Credit: ITV)

Race against time

Meanwhile, Kit tracked Billy down to Freshco’s carpark, where he had been buying a new phone. But the traffic was backed up and Kit couldn’t get his car out. So Billy decided to run – racing all the way to Weatherfield General in the hope he’d make it in time.

Billy didn’t make it in time. As Paul’s breathing grew shallower, Bernie rang Billy. She put the phone on Paul’s chest and Billy said a heartfelt – and heartbreaking – goodbye to his husband.

“Being with you, loving you, has been the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” he said.

SOB.

Paul passes away surrounded by his family (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Peter Ash says goodbye and confirms next role

Paul passed away before Billy got to the hospital and the family wept. It was tough to watch! His funeral scenes will air this evening.

Thankfully, Peter Ash – whose performance as Paul has won praise from fans – is alive and kicking and getting used to life after Coronation Street.

“I don’t think it has properly hit me yet and I don’t think it will until I see the final episode – it just feels like I’ve had a long break,” he said.

“I will grieve myself when it sinks in. That’s it – I’m not going to see Paul again. I’m dreading it. It has been an amazing ride.”

Peter says he is committed to working for the MND Association now and added that the charity has been a ‘massive help’ during this tricky storyline

So what’s next for Paul now he’s walked down the cobbles for the first time? Well, he’s got a Christmas job lined up at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in Oldham.

“I’m doing panto and I’m really looking forward to it,” he said. “I’m doing Aladdin and I’m the bad guy. That will be great fun. But right now, I’m enjoying a bit of time off and the lie-ins.”

We can’t wait to see what Peter gets up to next!

