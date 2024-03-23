Coronation Street star Jodie Prenger reveals there’s romance on the horizon for Glenda!

Coronation Street star Jodie Prenger says her alter ego, Rovers barmaid Glenda Shuttleworth, is looking for love!

Since she arrived in Weatherfield, Glenda’s been single and not remotely bothered about it. She’s keeping busy at the pub and with her Little Big Shotz drama classes.

But according to Jodie, who plays the former cruise ship singer in Coronation Street, deep down, Glenda wants to find love!

Glenda needs a fella! (Credit: ITV)

Dreaming big

“Glenda is a dreamer and she likes to dream big,” she told us. “I think it’s that thing – she talks about the cruise ships, but I think she wants to settle. She loves being a family unit with George and Eileen. It’s a lovely dynamic, with the lot at number 11.”

And she adds: “She just wants someone to love her, really.”

So when Glenda is left to run the Rovers’ speed-dating event by herself because Daisy and Jenny are both busy, she’s thrilled!

“She loves the speed dating,” laughs Jodie. “If she could make it a men-only event and for everyone to only date her she would! She jumps at the chance. She loves hosting it. She’s just going back to what she loves doing. She enjoys getting everyone going and making sure everyone’s having a good time. And she’s thrilled there’s going to be single fellas there!”

Glenda disturbs the burglars (Credit: ITV)

Terrifying ordeal!

But the bad news for Glenda is that later than night, there’s a break-in at the Rovers – and she’s right in the firing line.

“It was without a doubt one of the scariest things I’ve ever shot in my career,” says Jodie. “We all nip to the kitchen for a glass of water, that’s what happens, but something catches her eye, she goes into the pub, and she’s utterly horrified. To see somebody invading your home, your private space, somewhere you’re meant to protect.

“The two fellas that played the burglars were brilliant. They were scary, it was so atmospheric. Very dramatic! I’m not kidding, I was genuinely scared. There was glass everywhere, bats involved, it was so well put together.”

That definitely sounds dramatic!

Jodie said even filming the scenes was frightening (Credit: ITV)

Putting on a face

But despite being scared, Glenda picks herself up and carries on.

“My family used to run hotels in Blackpool and my mum and my grandma never let the face drop no matter how tired they were,” Jodie reveals. “I’ve drawn a lot of Glenda from that. She’ll put her smile on because she doesn’t want to admit to that experience getting to her.”

But unfortunately, Glenda’s experience is getting to her – not surprisingly.

“She suffers a lot with her breathing and anxiety,” explains Jodie. “It does affect her. She feels like she’s let the team down.”

JOIN ED!’s CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE LINK HERE

Love match

Luckily, it’s not all doom and gloom. Because Glenda’s got a love interest on the way!

“Romance is on the cards!” she says. “I don’t know who’s more thrilled, Jodie or Glenda!”

Jodie won’t reveal much but she did hint that her new love interest is “an unlikely suitor”.

Sounds intriguing! Who could it be? Newly single Steve McDonald? Heartbroken Adam Barlow? Hot-shot cop Craig Tinker?!

Only time will tell!

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Who do you think would make a perfect love interest for Glenda? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!