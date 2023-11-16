Coronation Street star Colson Smith posts photo from cast night out and fans declare it: ‘Squad goals’

Colson Smith and other members of the Coronation Street cast have enjoyed a night out playing mini-golf. But Colson soon made a confession to his fans on social media after sharing a picture of the big get together.

Joined by lots of familiar faces, the Craig Tinker actor, as well as a number of his colleagues, posted an image of the night out playing mini golf. Fans loved them all hanging out together and declared it ‘squad goals’.

But Colson ended up having a bit of a disappointment on the night.

Colson Smith has enjoyed a night out with castmates (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coronation Street cast enjoy a night out

Alongside Colson were other well-known Corrie faces including, Tina O’Brien (Sarah), Jane Danson (Leanne), Tanisha Gorey (Asha), Julia Goulding (Shona), and Gareth Pierce (Todd). Jack P Shepherd (David), Ben Price (Nick) and Charlotte Jordan (Daisy) were also there.

Colson captioned the image: “Double Bogeys on a Tuesday night.”

He then added in the comments his confession: “By the way I’m [bleep] at mini golf.” Well, we can’t all be good at everything, Colson!

Fans loved the picture, with many taking to the comments to share their thoughts. “Great pic! What a fun!” said one.

Others declared: “You all looks fabulous,” and “Squad goals.”

“Love this! Corrie legends all of you!” said someone else.

Jack P Shepherd also shared the same picture and told everyone that “Callum Lill [Joel] won, but I was the only one to get a [hole in one] so I’m taking that!”

Craig’s been promoted! (Credit: ITV)

Colson Smith on Coronation Street

As Craig in Corrie, Colson joined the cast in 2012 and has grown up on screen. He is now training to be a police detective after serving as PC Tinker in the Weatherfield police force.

It’s tough for copper Craig living on a street full of criminals! He most recently arrested Peter Barlow for killing Stephen Reid.

Craig has been unlucky in love with Faye Windass departing earlier this year for a life with her daughter Miley and ex-boyfriend, Jackson. Craig didn’t want to let her go and even tried to blackmail her into staying after he helped cover up a crime for her. However, he ended up realising how much Faye wanted to leave and set her free.

Since her departure, he has mainly been involved in solving crimes. He was on the scene when one of Stephen Reid’s victims, Teddy, was found. Craig struggled to stomach the sight of the body pulled from the water in a roof box.

He hasn’t had any personal storylines recently, but with the return of ex-girlfriend and best mate Bethany Platt on the cards, is he about to be thrust into the forefront again?

If not, we’re sure there’ll be another crime for him to solve before too long!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

