Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Sparks fly for Carla and Lisa as they share a tender moment following court drama

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, October 7) Lisa and Carla share a tender moment despite a stressful appearance in court.

Beforehand, Carla comes face to face with Tom, the dad of the lad she knocked over.

Will she be able to cope? Find out in Coronation Street spoilers.

Sparks are well and truly flying (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Lisa and Carla cosy up

Tonight’s show kicks off with Carla in a bad mood. The day of her court hearing has arrived, and it’s not going well…

To make things worse, Betsy tells an important client that Carla is in court for actual bodily harm. Not only that, Sally tells them Sarah is in Turkey, leaving no-one in charge.

Not a great start…

Meanwhile, Carla comes face to face with Tom, the dad of the lad she knocked over while in court. She feels understandably taken aback. With the pressure of the divorce looming – will she be able to cope?

Looks like no, as she takes her anger out on Sarah and Betsy back at the factory when she’s faced with angry clients.

Much to her surprise, Tom later reveals himself as he followed her back from court.

His fury is evident, what will he say?

To add to all this, Carla feels extremely confused as she and Lisa share a tender private moment as a gentle touch changes the dynamic between them. Did Lisa feel it too?

Kit makes a shocking discovery on Joel’s laptop (Credit: ITV)

Kit’s shocking discovery

DS Lisa Swain is not quite off duty, however, after she receives a strange call.

Kit downloads the files from Joel’s laptop as they continue to try and build a case despite his ‘death.’

He takes a look and cannot contain his shock. Kit picks up the phone and calls his boss…

Paul’s last will and testament

Summer, Bernie and Gemma gather around at Billy’s so he can read out Paul’s final wish list in front of his family.

The group are knee-deep in grief, but band together and try to think positively.

Paul’s affectionate list details his gifts, which include his VHS tapes to Bernie, a hoodie to Gemma, a special mug to Summer, all his love to Billy.

He also details a special message for his recently reunited brother, Kit.

What could it say?

Shona and David discuss Gail’s potential house sale (Credit: ITV)

Platt’s money problems

The family are still reeling from Bethany’s expensive treatment, and Gail is still adamant to pay for her medevac flight home.

David reveals the news to Shona that Gail has taken out a loan to cover the costs.

Adding to this, he reveals that she is committed to selling the house.

The couple are worried that they will be homeless.

Hope threatens Ruby (Credit: ITV)

Teenage tantrums

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Hope is maintaining her vaping addiction by doing it in private.

She pulls Ruby and threatens her in case she spills all to Tyrone and Fiz. Her health is still on the line, however.

Meanwhile, Mason is trying his hand at a new life and sets off to his new collage course.

Yasmeen and Stu see him off and wish him luck.

However, later in the precinct, Mason and Betsy compare the terrible day they’ve each had. Maybe not all went to plan…

