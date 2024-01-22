Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Paul’s assisted dying plan risks being rumbled by Bernie

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, January 22), Bernie faces finding out about Paul’s assisted dying plan as she opens a cupboard.

With Paul panicking that Bernie might find his Benzos, Bernie starts cleaning the cupboard with them in.

But, will she find the drugs and figure out his plan in Coronation Street spoilers?

Paul hopes that Bernie doesn’t find the Benzos (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Paul worries as Bernie gets near the truth

Bernie offers to look after Paul and gives Moses a little break for the day, beginning to clean the flat to help out.

However, things take a turn when she opens up a cupboard – the cupboard which contains Paul’s Benzos.

Paul worries as he watches Bernie look in the cupboard. But, will she find the drugs and figure out Paul’s plan?

Liam pins Dylan to the wall (Credit: ITV)

Liam fights with Dylan

Dylan asks Mason when he’s going to give Liam his phone back but Mason isn’t planning on handing it back. Instead, he’s planning to end Liam.

Worried for Liam, Dylan tells him not to meet with Mason. However, Dylan puts on a brave face and stands up to the bully.

At school, Liam’s furious when he hears Dylan call him a loser. With this, he pins Dylan up the wall and is caught by the head teacher. But, will he get punished for harming Dylan?

Chesney makes things right (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Joseph and Chesney make amends

Chesney tries to build bridges with Gemma and goes to visit Joseph hoping that he can win him round too.

At the hospital, Chesney tells Joseph that he loves him, hugging his son as he’s forgiven.

Dee-Dee gives Ed some encouragement (Credit: ITV)

Concerned Dee-Dee tries to get Ed back on track

Dee-Dee tells Ed that he needs to pay some of his debts off. But, can Ed find the money and put his life back together again?

Bobby annoys Simon (Credit: ITV)

Bobby messes around with Simon

At the factory, Bobby annoys Simon which prompts Carla to organise a team bonding session in the Bistro. But, can the pair actually get along with each other?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

