Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Gemma accused of hurting Joseph on purpose

Our Coronation Street spoilers tonight can reveal that, as the family celebrate an early Christmas, the mood is spoiled when a social worker accuses Gemma Winter-Brown of hurting son Joseph on purpose. Can she clear her name?

Meanwhile, Shona accuses Lauren of stealing from the café, and Nina makes an effort with Asha’s friends.

Elsewhere, Ryan gets a job offer, and Sarge saves Christmas.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers tonight in full below.

The family puts aside their worries to celebrate Christmas early (Credit: ITV)

Gemma is accused of abusing Joseph

In the flower shop flat, Billy and Paul prepare for Christmas lunch with the family by trying on festive sweaters that Billy has bought. Later, they are having a great time with Bernie, Gemma and the quads.

The arrival of social worker Caitlin ruins the party (Credit: ITV)

However, the mood sours when Chesney and Joseph return home from the hospital with a child protection officer in tow. Clearing everyone out of the house, CPO Caitlin questions Gemma.

Gemma is horrified when Caitlin suggests that she may have poisoned Joseph on purpose. Can Gemma clear her name?

Shona jumps to conclusions when Bernie tells her of the missing money (Credit: ITV)

Shona accuses Lauren of theft

Max returns the watch she gave him to Lauren, explaining that he can’t accept such a generous gift. Meanwhile, Shona listens in, mildly suspicious of their exchange.

Later, in the café, Bernie tells Shona that £80 has gone missing from the till. Shona accuses Lauren of stealing the money to buy the watch and suspends her.

Horrified, Lauren tells Shona that she has a rich boyfriend and doesn’t need the job anyway.

Afterwards, Max and Sabrina head over to Lauren’s flat with cake and cider.

Nina joins Asha and her friends for lunch (Credit: ITV)

Asha bigs up Nina

Nina tells Asha that she’s looking forward to lunch with Isla and her senior colleague, Miles. She explains that it’s time that they got to know each other’s friends.

Later, when she arrives at Speed Daal, Nina hears Asha telling Miles and Isla that Nina is a budding fashion designer.

Crystal pops in to see Ryan (Credit: ITV)

Ryan gets a job offer

Crystal visits Ryan at the bistro and invites him to a date at a new bar in town later. Ryan’s delighted to accept.

Then, Ryan takes a call offering him a job. Stunned, he hides the details of the call from Leanne.

Ryan’s day continues to get better (Credit: ITV)

Sarge saves Christmas

Sarge returns to No.3 carrying a ton of Christmas presents. He explains to Ed that he couldn’t bear to see his family go without.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!