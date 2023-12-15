Coronation Street spoilers tonight: David tells Sarah about Stephen’s journal

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Friday, December 15), David is no good at keeping secrets and tells Sarah about Stephen’s journal.

He then reveals that Gail wasn’t sure who her biological father actually was, leaving Sarah stunned.

But, will Sarah confront Gail over this huge revelation in Coronation Street spoilers?

David shares the contents of Stephen’s journal with Sarah (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: David drops a bombshell on Sarah

After reading Stephen’s journal, David tells Sarah that Gail wasn’t entirely certain as to who Sarah’s dad was when she was born.

Afterwards, Gail reveals that she’s had enough of the family arguing. They should all be supporting Audrey, arranging for a family meet up to talk things through. But, will Sarah’s latest discovery just add to the tensions?

Will Ryan leave with Crystal? (Credit: ITV)

Ryan has a choice to make

Daisy tries to convince Daniel that she’s willing to stay away from Ryan but Daniel’s heartbroken when Daisy tells him that she does love Ryan, albeit in a different way.

As Jenny fills Carla in on what’s gone on, Daniel’s livid and heads into the Bistro to have it out with Ryan. He then exposes Ryan and Daisy’s one-night stand to a previously unaware Crystal.

After Daniel and Ryan’s fight, Crystal tells Ryan that he has a decision to make. She leaves for Glasgow in a couple of days and he needs to choose whether he’ll leave with her or stay in Weatherfield near Daisy. What will Ryan do?

Jenny tries to get into the file (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Jenny turns detective

Going through the contents of Stephen’s laptop, Jenny finds a file on there that he edited on the day that he died titled ‘Infinity Seagull Ventures.’

Taking the laptop to the police station, DS Swain tells Jenny that they are unable to crack the code to access the file.

However, when Audrey shows Stephen’s journal to Jenny, Carla and Jenny have hope that the journal could have Stephen’s passwords written down in them. But, will they find what they need? And, what will the file contain?

Evelyn worries that she’ll be in trouble with the law (Credit: ITV)

Evelyn worries as Terry’s released on bail

As Tyrone announces that Terry has been released on bail, Evelyn worries that the police will arrest her for dognapping Taylor.

Eliza returns home (Credit: ITV)

Dom dumps Eliza on Stu

Dom arrives in Weatherfield and drops Eliza off with Stu, along with all of her belongings.

Eliza believes that she’s only staying with her grandad for a few days, but Dom and Stu’s deal may just break young Eliza’s heart. Will Dom cut all ties with Eliza in exchange for a large sum of money?

