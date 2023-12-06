In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday, December 6), Simon sends Daniel a message with a link to a video inside of it.

Daniel then opens the message and is horrified to find out that Daisy and Ryan have been having an affair.

But, how will he confront Daisy after finding out about his fiancé’s betrayal in Coronation Street spoilers?

Daisy and Ryan are caught on camera (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Daniel rumbles Daisy’s affair

Tonight, Ryan prepares for his interview at the gym but Crystal starts to become suspicious when she sees Daisy ignore Ryan whilst at Roy’s.

She then asks Daisy if something has happened between her and Ryan but Daisy shuts down her fears.

Daisy then visits Ryan and reveals that Crystal smells something fishy. With Ryan oblivious to the fact that his camera is still recording from his interview practice, he spills his heart out to Daisy.

He tells her that he still has feelings for her whilst also speaking about their time in bed together.

Later on, Simon spots Ryan’s camera and starts to take a look at it. It isn’t long before Simon sends a video link to Daniel, with Daniel being devastated when he hears the conversation and rumbles Ryan and Daisy’s affair. But, is this the end for Daniel and Daisy?

Nina has good reason to feel jealous (Credit: ITV)

Nina discovers Isla’s crush on Asha

Nina admits to Shona that she’s ready to speak to Asha honestly about how she feels about Isla.

However, she soon finds out that Isla has a crush on Asha, realising that this is the reason why Asha switched mentors on her paramedic course.

But, will Nina do anything about Isla? Or, will she respect her girlfriend’s decision to switch mentors?

Evelyn does the right thing (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Evelyn helps out a dog in need

Evelyn sees a man outside who is not looking after his dog right and decides to confront him about his unfair treatment.

Roy tries to defend Evelyn but the dog owner, Terry, starts taking his anger out on him instead of Evelyn.

With Cassie soon joining them both, Roy films Terry and his treatment of his dog, prompting Tyrone to report Terry to the police. But, will justice be served?

Stu tells Stu to get into the festive spirit (Credit: ITV)

Roy gives Stu some advice

Roy chats to Stu and suggests that he puts any bad blood with Dom to one side over the festive season and invites Dom and Eliza over for Christmas dinner.

Gemma has her concerns (Credit: ITV)

Gemma worries about Linda’s arrival

Chesney tries to make things up to Gemma and apologises for how he’s acted recently.

However, Gemma is concerned when Chesney reveals that Linda is coming to stay with them. But, will Linda cause trouble?

