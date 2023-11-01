Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Daniel catches Ryan and Daisy at a hotel together?

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday, November 1), Daisy and Ryan risk Daniel catching them out at a hotel together.

As Daniel grows suspicious of Daisy, he turns up at the hotel that she’s staying at with Ryan.

But, will Daniel rumble Daisy and Ryan’s affair in Coronation Street spoilers?

Will Daniel rumble them? (Credit: ITV)

Daniel catches Daisy and Ryan out?

Tonight, Daisy lies to Daniel and tells him that she’s going to spend the night at her mum’s when really she’s heading off to a hotel with Ryan.

Jenny questions Daisy over her plans which prompts Daisy to confess all to her.

As Daisy confides in Jenny about her torn feelings for both Ryan and Daniel, Jenny tells her to make a decision.

Later on, Daniel spots Ryan heading to Chariot Square Hotel and follows him after becoming suspicious.

At the hotel, Daisy tells Ryan that she’s made a decision and she’s chosen Daniel.

However, Daniel soon turns up and wants to know the truth. But, will he work out that they’ve been having an affair?

Aadi’s devastated (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Courtney has news for Aadi

Elsewhere, Aadi celebrates his new job at Freshco by inviting Nina and Asha over for dinner.

Courtney’s not impressed though and fails to turn up for the dinner.

With Asha running later, Nina and Aadi are both shocked when Darren appears and announces some news from Courtney. But, how will this impact Aadi?

Eliza’s in trouble at school (Credit: ITV)

Eliza’s in trouble

The private investigator tells Stu that she’s found nothing on Dom but Stu insists on not giving up.

Eliza visits Stu for dinner but makes a shock admission – she was given a detention at school for falling asleep in class.

She had stayed up all night watching a horror movie. Stu’s livid that Dom had allowed this to happen.

Dylan wants to make some extra cash (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Dylan looks for a job

Dylan pulls a face at his packed lunch, making Sean admit that he can’t afford anything better due to a lack of money.

After a chat with Sean, Dylan heads to the Kabin and looks for a job delivering newspapers.

Asha tells Nina about her day (Credit: ITV)

Asha enjoys her paramedic course

Asha comes back home from her paramedic course and tells Nina how much she’s enjoying working with Isla. But, will Nina get jealous as she hears Asha talk about how much she admires her?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!