Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Carla exposes Joel’s true colours in public confrontation

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight, Carla Connor exposes Joel Deering in front of a shocked audience at a fancy hotel. But how will Joel react when Carla humiliates him in public?

Elsewhere, Leanne summons Nick to the Bistro. What does she know – and what will she tell him?

Meanwhile, Paul and Kit decide to make up for lost time, and Tracy confronts Cassie.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Carla has some choice words for Joel (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Carla exposes Joel

Lisa and Carla grow closer as they bond over Swain’s frustrations about her daughter. But how will Betsy feel about their burgeoning friendship?

Later, Carla meets a potential supplier at the Chariot Square Arrival. While there, she notices Joel’s arrival.

As her meeting ends, Carla storms over to Joel’s table and tells everyone that he’s a woman-beater and an attempted murderer. How will Joel react?

How much does Leanne know? (Credit: ITV)

Leanne wants a word

Still smarting from her shocking discovery on Rowan’s laptop, Leanne summons Nick to the Bistro. What will she tell him?

Paul and Kit bond (Credit: ITV)

Kit bonds with Paul

Kit calls David over to the flower shop where he gives Paul a haircut. Afterwards, David suggests to a reluctant Billy that they should go for a drink.

Paul insists that he should go and have some fun. He and Kit agree that they should spend as much time as they can together to make up for all of the years that were lost.

The brothers agree to make up for lost time (Credit: ITV)

Tracy confronts Cassie

Ken admits that he has grown fond of Cassie’s company and would like her to stay on – in spite of the fact he no longer needs round-the-clock care. Later, Tracy accuses Cassie of trying to get her claws into Steve.

Cassie strenuously denies Tracy’s claims – but will Tracy believe her?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!