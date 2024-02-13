Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Billy violently lashes out after taking painkillers

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Tuesday, February 13), Billy surprises Paul with a Valentines motorbike ride and meal at the Bistro.

However, Billy soon gets angry when Paul’s old mate – Benno – interferes. He then punches him as his fury erupts.

But, as Billy lashes out after taking painkillers for his back pains, will he leave anyone seriously injured in Coronation Street spoilers?

Billy turns protective (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Billy punches Paul’s old mate

Billy arranges a Valentines treat for Paul as they set off out on a motorbike and sidecar.

Despite Billy’s back pain, he’s determined to have a good time and takes some painkillers before heading for a romantic meal at the Bistro.

Paul’s thrilled when a Barbershop Quartet arrives to perform, but when his old mate starts interfering whilst on a stag do, Billy turns protective.

As Benno tries to get Paul to dance, Billy punches Benno in the face. But, has Billy ruined the special moment?

Mason ruins Liam’s project (Credit: ITV)

Liam’s humiliated at school

Liam heads back to school after some time off and soon draws the attention of Mason and Dylan.

Mason soon mocks Liam for working on his puppet in the classroom. Things soon escalate as he destroys it and films Liam’s upset.

Meanwhile, George realises that Dylan has been bullying Liam. But, will he do anything about this realisation?

Bobby tries to impress Lauren (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Bobby tries to woo Lauren

Lauren’s disappointed when she finds out that all of the books she needs are on loan at the library.

JOIN ED!’s CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Bobby tries to help Lauren out by asking Evelyn to track down the list of books Lauren needs at the charity shop. Will Lauren thank him?

Simon fears that he’s turning into Peter (Credit: ITV)

Simon confides in Leanne

Sam and Leanne are upset that Simon’s moved out. Later on, Leanne’s horrified to find Simon having spent the night on a bench outside.

Simon then tells Leanne that Nick was right to kick him out and admits that he’s turning into Peter. But, can Leanne help him?

Bethany keeps the truth from Daisy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Bethany hides the truth

When Chit-Chat fail to pull her article, Bethany tells Daniel that the best thing to do is keep quiet and not tell Daisy about it. But, will she find out anyway?

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!