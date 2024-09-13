12 Coronation Street spoilers for next week – Tracy leaves AGAIN, Joel takes down Carla, Lauren’s heartbreaking baby news

Coronation Street spoilers reveal that fans are in store for a ton of drama next week – from two residents leaving the cobbles to a shock discovery about youngster Hope.

Elsewhere Betsy has a huge confession to make and Tyrone resorts to desperate measures to keep his son Dorin in the country.

All this drama and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

The pair find a new lead (Credit: ITV)

1. Coronation Street spoilers: Swain and Dee-Dee continue to take down Joel

Having spotted the bistro van with a dashcam, Lisa and Dee-Dee go through the footage hoping to trace the company who sent the package to Joel containing the abortion inducing drugs.

Having ascertained that the parcel was from a private health clinic, Lisa calls them to provide details of the sender. Has Joel’s old package become new evidence?

2. Tyrone steals Dorin’s passport

When Alina calls to pick up Dorin, Tyrone reaches a new low in a bid to keep his son in the country.

He ends up stealing her passport from the pocket in her rucksack. Later, Alina returns to No.9 with Dorin, clearly upset. She explains to Fiz that she couldn’t check in because her passport is missing. Will Fiz cover for Tyrone?

Bethany sees Daniel and Daisy hug (Credit: ITV)

3. Bethany catches Daniel and Daisy

Debbie approaches Bethany and tells her that a friend of hers who’s the CEO of a cosmetic surgery company is looking for someone to write an advertorial on their new facility in Turkey.

After turning Debbie down and filling Daniel in, he thinks Bethany should take her up on it.

However, as Bethany leaves Debbie a message accepting the job, she’s knocked for six when she watches Daniel and Daisy hug.

4. Coronation Street spoilers: Joel takes down Carla

Also in Corrie, Dee-Dee and Lisa watch with disgust as Joel serves Carla with a letter commencing proceedings against her for slander. Lauren has a visitor in hospital who may be able to help stop Joel once and for all.

Paul’s family start to prepare his funeral (Credit: ITV)

5. Coronation Street spoilers: Billy supported by Todd

Billy’s thrown into panic as Living Aids want to pick up Paul’s wheelchair and synthesiser, still needing to download all of Paul’s voice messages. Todd later calls round and tells Billy that Paul’s body is now at the undertakers should he want to spend some time with him.

Summer urges Billy to reach a compromise with Bernie over Paul’s funeral, but when Bernie asserts that Paul wasn’t religious, how will Billy react? Later on, Summer calls at No.5 with Paul’s clothes in a bin bag but as Gemma pulls out his favourite t-shirt, it’s all too much for Summer as she heads out.

Tracy will be saying her goodbyes next week (Credit: ITV)

6. Tracy leaves cobbles again

Amy, Ken and Cassie wave Tracy off as she leaves for the airport with Steve.

Tracy tells Steve it’s obvious Cassie fancies him and he should go for it. Will Steve take Tracy’s advice on board?

An emotional Betsy opens up to her mum (Credit: ITV)

7. Besty makes shock confession

Betsy summons Sabrina to the precinct and admits she’s done something really bad. She later makes a similar confession to Carla and breaks down.

Lisa arrives at the factory and Betsy tells her everything and Lisa tells her that they need to go to the police station. What has Betsy done?

8. Tyrone’s scheme exposed

Tyrone and the girls video call Dorin but Alina ends the call abruptly and explains that it upsets Dorin.

When Fiz asserts that she’d never have returned Alina’s passport if she’d known this would happen, they’re horrified to realise the call is still connected and Alina heard every word. Will this be the final straw for Alina?

Lauren is given some devastating news about her baby (Credit: ITV)

9. Lauren receives heartbreaking baby Frankie news

As Max and Lauren enjoy a breakfast at the café as Lauren receives a call from the hospital telling her to come as quickly as possible.

In the hospital, the doctor explains to a terrified Lauren that Frankie suffered a seizure and they’ve taken him for a scan.

Later on, at the hospital, Dee-Dee accompanies Lauren to a meeting with the social worker. It is then explained that she’ll have to be monitored as she’s still under investigation for trying to abort her baby.

10. Coronation Street spoilers: Bethany leaves cobbles

Bethany returns from a wasted shopping trip explaining she’s tried on various swimsuits but they made her look fat.

Daisy reveals to a disappointed Ryan that she’s looking after Bertie while Daniel takes Bethany to the airport.

Is a split on the cards for Ryan and Daisy? (Credit: ITV)

11. Coronation Street spoilers: Ryan and Daisy ‘split’ fears

Ryan tells Daisy he’d like to spend more time with her and if he moved in that would solve their problem, but when Daisy’s non-committal, Ryan tells her it’s obvious she’s still in love with Daniel. Could this be the end for Daisy and Ryan?

Cassie finds out Hope has been vaping (Credit: ITV)

12. Cassie makes shock discovery about Hope

Hope takes a drag on her vape in the school corridor and refuses to listen to Jack and Sam when they warn her of the dangers of vaping.

Cassie later finds a vape pen in Hope’s bag as Hope begs her not to grass her up, will Cassie do the right thing?

