9 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Paul dies, Dorin goes missing, and Rowan reported to police

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal a ton of drama is going down – from a heartbreaking death to a baby kidnap horror.

Paul sadly loses his battle with MND and passes away, with his family left heartbroken. Elsewhere, DS Swain continues to try and take down Joel and a shock missing child ordeal rocks the cobbles.

All this drama and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

Paul sadly passes away next week (Credit: ITV)

1. Coronation Street spoilers: Paul struggles to breathe

Hungover, Billy realises he’s lost his phone and is thrown into panic as it contains all of his photos and memories of the past few years.

As he sets off to retrace his steps, Summer and Bernie are horrified to discover Paul unresponsive on the sofa, struggling to breathe. Panic soon sets in for the family.

Will Billy make it in time? (Credit: ITV)

2. Paul passes away

Summer calls an ambulance but realising that Billy has left Paul at the worst possible time, with no way of contacting him, Bernie and Summer do everything they can to keep Paul alive.

With the odds against him, will Billy make it in time to say his final goodbye to Paul on Coronation Street?

3. Nick reports Rowan to the police

After informing Toyah that he is going to report Rowan to the police for blackmail, Nick calls at the police station. There, he hands Lisa a notebook with all of the details.

Leanne later confides in Amy that she emailed herself a load of files on Rowan’s computer. Could Leanne have the key to getting Amy’s money back?

Panic sets in as Dorin goes missing (Credit: ITV)

4. Coronation Street spoilers: Dorin goes missing

Tyrone fills Fiz in that the people traffickers have been arrested and Alina has come out of hiding. What’s more, she will also be picking up Dorin tomorrow.

Later on in the week, Tyrone’s upset as he watches Hope and Ruby enthuse about their little brother, knowing that they might not see Dorin again.

Alina confirms they will be leaving for Romania tomorrow. However, as Tyrone opens the backdoor to call Ruby and Dorin in, he’s horrified to find the backyard empty.

Swain and Carla have grown close in recent months (Credit: ITV)

5. Betsy teases Lisa and Carla about their relationship

Lisa and Carla are in deep conversation outside the station, Betsy approaches and insinuates there’s more to their relationship than meets the eye. But how do both ladies react to Betsy’s tease?

6. Billy reels after Paul’s death

Following Paul’s death, Billy wakes up on the sofa and stares at Paul’s empty wheelchair and is hit with the sad reality that life now goes on without Paul.

Tensions are high between the family as they grieve the loss of Paul. Can they all come together to plan Paul’s funeral?

Swain is still determined to bring down Joel (Credit: ITV)

7. Craig tracks down Ellie

Lisa informs Dee-Dee that Joel’s work phone showed some text message exchanges with a female and she’s going to follow it up.

Craig agrees to help track down Ellie, the contact from Joel’s phone, but is warned that nobody must find out or they could lose their jobs. Craig finds Ellie’s address, but will she want to talk to Lisa?

Sam offers some advice to the sisters (Credit: ITV)

8. Nick reveals big news about Rowan

Over a frosty breakfast, Sam urges Leanne and Toyah to forget Nick ever existed and remember that they’re sisters. Nick calls at the flat with news about Rowan. Will it be more bad news?

9. Coronation Street spoilers: Tommy reaches out to Tracy

Tracy plays Tommy’s message to Amy in which he begs her to come home to Spain and tells her how much he misses her. What will Amy advise? Is Tracy about to leave the cobbles once more?

