Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Joel’s body discovery sparks whodunnit mystery

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, the police find Joel’s body in the river and investigate what happened to him in a whodunnit mystery.

Elsewhere, Sam takes a trip to the hospital after suffering a knife injury.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

Coronation Street spoilers: 1. Joel’s body is found

The search for Joel’s body following the discovery of his car and suicide note is in full swing – and the police make a shocking discovery.

Craig and Kit study CCTV from a train station car park and see Joel and then his dad around a locker. Following the lead, Kit interviews Gus in a desperate attempt to reveal the truth.

Later on, three lads are passing by the river and see a body floating in the water.

Off-screen, Craig announces to Lisa and Kit that the body is Joel’s.

Kit steals himself to break the news to Dee-Dee and Lauren at the hospital, while Lisa breaks the news to people in the Rovers.

Meanwhile, coroners undergo a post mortem, which reveals Joel was dead before he was chucked into the river.

Thus, a murder investigation ensues and everyone asks, who could be responsible?

2. The investigation

Multiple leads are being inspected, with Kit first questioning Lauren asking where she was on September 27th, the night of his death.

Elsewhere, Dee-Dee reveals to Ed and Ronnie that Joel was murdered…

More details of the post mortem are revealed, which say that Joel died from two blows to the head with a heavy weapon, most likely a crowbar.

While on the cobbles, DS Swain learns from Yasmeen that she threw Mason out because he had a crowbar, something which puts him as a main suspect.

Ever the protective mother, Lisa tells Betsy to stay away from Mason, which only leaves her intrigued.

Betsy warns Mason that the police are onto him. Hearing her warning, Mason disposes of the crowbar in a bin behind the factory.

However, it doesn’t go smoothly as he is caught in the act by Kit.

Meanwhile, Dee-Dee explains to Ronnie that the police believe Joel was attacked with a crowbar.

Coronation Street spoilers: 3. Stu threatens to leave

Mason is also causing tension elsewhere on the cobbles, this time between Stu and Yasmeen.

Stu grows angry with Yasmeen after she reveals a social worker has found alternative accommodation for Mason.

In a fit of rage, Stu tells Yasmeen he is thinking of moving – not just out, but to Germany.

He claims he wants to be with Eliza and Dom and away from Weatherfield.

How will Yasmeen react?

4. Bethany’s love life

Still in despair and trying to patch things up, Daniel explains to Sarah how Bethany has got it into her head that he won’t want to be with her as she now has a stoma bag.

Daniel emphasises this means nothing to him, but it doesn’t seem to be getting through to an insecure Bethany.

Later, Jenny tells Daisy that she bumped into Daniel and recounted his relationship struggles.

This makes her determined and Daisy sets off to the hospital, to put Bethany straight.

Will she be able to get through to her?

Coronation Street spoilers: 5. Platt plights

David is still on edge about Gail selling No.8 and has been carefully going over his finances to see if he can buy the house.

He feels particularly mistrusting after Jesse offers to lend a hand and reveals he’s taking Gail on a trip to Whitby.

Sarah and David take a moment to discuss his supposedly ‘strange’ behaviour but the conversation is cut by the arrival of an estate agent putting up a ‘for sale’ sign, making David even more worried.

Jesse, unaware to their suspicions, tells Gail he wants to get to know her kids. He treats David, Sarah and Nick to lunch in the Rovers.

There, the kids quiz him on his finances and he admits he’s awaiting some cash after he sold his home.

Elsewhere, Sarah accuses Adam of stealing Damon’s money from the lock-up. Adam assures her he had nothing to do with it, nor did Daniel, and the most likely suspect is Damon’s cousin who went to “check” on it.

At the lunch, David advises Sarah to forget about Damon’s missing money, but she’s not done yet.

Adam stirs the pot as he says Jesse may have overheard her and David discussing the missing money, and Sarah becomes adamant that Jesse took it.

She follows Jesse after he has to leave early.

Is he hiding something?

6. Rowan strikes back

In the wake of Nick’s affair and Rowan’s destruction, Leanne is working on picking the pieces up.

She tells Toyah that both of them should move out of the flat to leave time for Nick and Sam. Leanne reveals she has rented the flat above the salon, but Toyah will have to find her own place.

More bad news comes to the family, after Nick tells David that the police called and Rowan is pleading not guilt to blackmail and fraud. All of them will have to go to trial and testify.

Trying to take his mind off things, Nick flirts with a customer, but doesn’t realise Sam is watching.

Feeling unhappy with his dad’s actions, Sam tells the customer that Nick is engaged and unavailable.

In an attempt to reignite Nick and Leanne’s love, Sam prepares a romantic meal at the flat.

However, disaster strikes when he uses a sharp knife to try and open some oysters.

Not knowing what to do, Sam calls on Asha at No.7 and shows her a gash he’s made on his hand.

The sensible paramedic Asha takes a woozy Sam to hospital to have stitches.

How will Nick and Leanne react when they discover his plans to get them together have resulted in him being injured?

7. Hope falls ill

Hope’s vaping addiction is still a huge issues at the Dobbs’.

Fiz tells Tyrone that Hope’s too poorly to return to school and she’s taking the day off to look after her.

Tyrone reckons Hope’s brought it on herself by vaping, and encourages a hospital visit.

Dr Gaddas confirms that Hope has a chest infection and her vaping will certainly have played a part.

Is this the wake up call she needs to put down the vapes?

8. Gemma struggles

The full trauma of her brother’s death overwhelms Gemma, as she tells Chesney she doesn’t want Joseph to go on the school skiing trip in fear he might get hurt and he could pass away.

Chesney reassures her, but it does little to calm her down.

An understanding Joseph later tells Chesney he doesn’t want to go because he doesn’t want Gemma to feel stressed on his behalf.

Will the family be okay with his decision?

9. Frankie’s going home

A doctor informs Lauren and Max that Frankie’s condition is improving and he will be well enough to be discharged next month.

Lauren’s friends rally around her, with Bobby taking a particularly strong stand.

He tells Max that he still has strong feelings for Lauren and wants to be with her.

However, he learns that Lauren slept on Max’s couch the other night and they start to act shifty around him.

Could something be going on?

10. Ronnie’s big surprise

Debbie works behind the scenes to arrange a surprise party for Ronnie to make his 55th birthday.

He figures out the surprise with delight, but his mood is quickly squished when Kit and a colleague arrive to question him and Ed.

Ronnie insists he was home alone the night Joel went missing, while Ed claims he was at No.3 with Dee-Dee and Michael.

In an attempt to get the heat off their backs, Ronnie said he last used the satnav when he and Michael helped Joel move out of his flat ages ago.

At the party, Michael reveals they actually drove to Joel’s flat in his car that time and an unimpressed Debbie realises Ronnie lied to her.

How will she react?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

