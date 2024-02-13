Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Gary attacks Mason

Our Coronation Street spoilers for next week can reveal that Gary Windass attacks Mason after being goaded by the teenager. This follows Mason and Dylan’s bullying of Liam, leading to the upset teen’s suicide attempt.

Elsewhere, Sean begins to cotton on to what Dylan has been up to. But how will he react? Meanwhile, Alya suspects that Joel may be hiding something from Dee-Dee. But will he come clean?

And, as Tracy and Tommy are caught in the act by an unsuspecting Tim, Lauren plans to leave Weatherfield.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for next week in full below.

Coronation Street

1. Gary attacks Mason

Watching Liam while he sleeps, Maria calls the doctor and requests an urgent appointment. At the doctor’s, Liam admits that his life had become so awful that he just wanted to end it all.

Dr Gaddas tells Maria that she’s referring Liam to a mental health unit. However, as there’s a long waiting list, she needs to keep a close eye on him.

Back on the Street, Mason goads Gary. He tells him that Liam needs to watch his back.

Gary sees red, and throws Mason to the ground. Shocked, Sean runs over and threatens to report Gary to the police.

2. Sean discovers what Dylan has been up to

Determined to clear Dylan’s name of any wrongdoing in Liam’s suicide attempt, Sean demands to see Dylan’s phone. But, as he scrolls through Dylan’s messages, a look of horror appears on his face.

Later, George, Eileen and Mary make a fuss of Dylan on his birthday. However, disgusted dad Sean can barely bring himself to look at him.

Dylan feels awful when he unwraps an especially engraved watch from Sean. Trying to make peace, Eileen urges Sean to sit down and talk to Dylan properly. But will he agree?

3. Alya has her suspicions about Joel

As Joel leaves loved-up Dee-Dee’s flat, a receipt from an expensive jeweller’s falls out of his wallet. Dee-Dee sees that it’s from December – and that Joel clearly spent a lot of money. Later, he pops into the solicitors to find Dee-Dee, Adam and Alya discussing the receipt.

As Joel tries to make out that he bought himself some cufflinks, Alya jokes about his expensive taste. But later, she witnesses Joel get into a car with a sullen-looking woman. What is Joel hiding?

Her suspicions mounting, Alya shows Dee-Dee the CCTV footage from the Bistro. Dee-Dee confronts Joel.

Joel then admits that he has a wife and a daughter. He tells her that his wife threw him out when she was pregnant because he had an affair.

How will Dee-Dee react to this shocking news?

4. Tracy and Tommy caught in the act?

After telling Tracy that he’s sorry for taking her for granted, Tracy conceals her guilt about cheating on him with Tommy. However, this doesn’t stop her from a repeat performance the next day, while Steve’s on an airport run.

When Tracy tells him that she’s got the house to herself, Tommy can’t resist. Outside, Gav and Tim set about cleaning the windows at No.1…

When Tracy sees Tim’s face at the bedroom window she screams. Mortified Tim hurries down the ladder, where he’s confronted by Tracy in her dressing gown.

She convinces Tim and Gav that she and Steve were enjoying a bit of lunchtime fun but she’d be grateful if they kept it to themselves. Later, Tim tells Sally what he saw. But when Steve then tells Sally he spent all day in his car, Sally wonders who was in bed with Tracy.

Will she tell Steve what she knows?

5. Bobby worries about Lauren

Bobby tells Lauren that he knows about her O-Vidz videos and he’s worried about her. Later, she tells Bethany she’s skint and wonders if she’d write about how she was brainwashed by a far right group so that they can sell it to a magazine.

Later, Bobby visits the café looking for Lauren. He is shocked to hear Roy sacked her. Meanwhile, Roy visits Lauren’s flat with her wages.

Thanking Roy for his kindness, Lauren tells him she plans to leave Weatherfield and to start afresh. When he arrives at Lauren’s, Bobby finds the door unlocked.

Finding the flat empty, Bobby shares his concerns about Lauren with Max. Meanwhile, Bethany tells Daniel about the article and shows him a threatening message she’s received from one of Lauren’s old contacts.

Is Lauren in danger?

