Coronation Street spoilers next week: First look as Amy freaks out when Aadi kisses her

Coronation Street spoilers for next week see Amy struggle when Aadi kisses her. As she pushes him away, can these two get it together?

Meanwhile, someone else who is struggling is Peter. After lashing out at Dylan he lays into Carla. Is he okay?

Also, Jenny gets a shock about the Rovers. All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

Coronation Street spoilers for next week

1. Amy interviewed by police

Amy worries after what happened the previous night and along with supportive Aadi, hopes Dan doesn’t remember anything when he wakes up. But when DS Swain wants her to go to the station, Amy asks Dee-Dee to be her solicitor. Swain tells Amy she could be looking at five years.

2. Amy and Aadi kiss

Amy is grateful to Aadi who is standing by her. Aadi leans in to kiss Amy and she responds.

But she’s suddenly overcome with panic and pushes him away. Can she ever move on from what happened with Aaron?

3. Peter lashes out

Peter is furious when Simon has some vape pens stolen. He storms round to No.11 to confront Dylan, realising a mate of his is responsible.

From inside the house, Mason goads Peter asking if he’ll run them over in his car. This only makes matters worse.

Furious Peter loses and it breaks down the door. He makes a grab for Dylan, but will he live to regret it?

4. Peter tells Carla what he really thinks

Peter finds out about Carla’s work troubles and is annoyed at her for not sharing it with him. He says she doesn’t care about his opinion nor him, and Carla is stunned by his outburst.

5. Liam set up

Dylan warns Mason Sean is going to report his missing trainers. Mason and Conch tell Mrs Crawshaw Liam stole Dylan’s trainers. But when the trainers are found in Liam’s locker, it’s clear he’s been set up.

6. Liam becomes the victim of bullying

Mason sends Liam nasty messages and threatens him to never rat on him again. He later corners Liam outside Victoria Court. Along with his cronies, Mason covers Liam in rubbish and calls him a rat.

Mason starts taking pictures and Liam knocks the phone out of his hand. In retaliation, Mason then pulls out a knife and threatens Liam.

7. Ed gets a lifeline

Ronnie and Ed are asked to oversee the conversion of the Rovers into flats. Ed also discovers Grandad Sarge is coming for Christmas.

Meanwhile, Glenda organises a ‘Save the Rovers’ campaign. Ed and Ronnie meet with Luke to talk about the Rovers, but Debbie warns them they’ll be seen as traitors.

Jenny is heartbroken, believing the pub has been sold and Ronnie and Ed betrayed her. But is everything as it seems?

8. Ed’s gambling exposed?

Michael is confused by a letter to Norris Cole saying his card has been frozen. Ed panics as it looks like his gambling is about to be revealed.

9. Nina admits her jealousy

Asha is spending the day with Isla doing coursework. She says they’re then going to have dinner together.

Nina admits she is jealous. Asha reassures Nina, but is she being completely honest?

