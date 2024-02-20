Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Tim sets an ultimatum as Tracy comes clean about her affair

Our Coronation Street spoilers for next week can reveal that a furious Tim Metcalfe sets an ultimatum for Tracy McDonald – just as Steve proposes they renew their vows, and she comes clean about her affair to Ken and Amy.

How will they react?

Meanwhile, Emily pays Dee-Dee a visit to plead Joel’s case. Then, Adam hits a setback in Harvey’s appeal – but how far is he prepared to go in ensuring the gangster’s release?

Elsewhere, Ryan returns to Weatherfield just as Bethany stirs up trouble for Daisy – who drops herself and Jenny in it with Carla! And, worried about Lauren, Bobby pays the police station a visit.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for next week in full below.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Tim and Tracy clash

As the storyline continues, Tim tells Tracy he knows about her affair with Tommy. He demands that she tell Steve.

As she prepares to come clean, Tracy is wrongfooted when Steve goes down on one knee. He asks her if she’ll join him in renewing their vows.

Tracy finds herself agreeing.

Afterwards, Steve asks Tim to be his best man. Will Tim break the news to Steve of her affair?

Meanwhile, Tracy tells an appalled Ken and Amy that she’s been having a fling with Tommy. And, as Tommy finishes their bathroom, Tim tells Sally he wants him gone. Then, when Kevin reveals Tommy O has accepted a job in Spain, Steve’s intrigued…

2. Jenny and Daisy drop themselves in it with Carla

Carla waits for a client in the Chariot Square Hotel. She talks to a rep from Waterfords who explains that he’s meeting Daisy, the owner of the Rovers.

Carla assumes he means Jenny, but as she heads off she’s puzzled to see Daisy arrive. Later, Daisy tells Jenny she’s managed to get Newton & Ridley back on the menu. When Daisy points out that she’s co-owner of the pub, they’re horrified to realise Carla’s overheard everything.

How will Carla react?

3. Emily pays Dee-Dee a visit

Emily goes to see Dee-Dee and assures her that she and Joel are separated. She tells Dee-Dee that he’s a good man and she mustn’t give up on him.

Will Dee-Dee be able to forgive Joel for his secret life?

Later, Alya tells Dee-Dee that she needs a girls’ night out. In the Bistro, Alya and Toyah do their best to cheer up Dee-Dee but she wishes she’d stayed at home.

4. Adam and Harvey’s plan hits a setback

As John awaits his chemo, Adam questions him about the night of Natasha’s murder. He calls Harvey in prison and tells him that there’s CCTV footage of John visiting a shop when he was supposed to be murdering Natasha. Harvey demands that Adam destroy the footage.

Elsewhere, a family liaison tells Nick that another man has come forward claiming to have killed Natasha. When Nick and Leanne tell Sarah and Damon about Harvey’s appeal, Damon realises that Harvey must be paying someone to carry the can.

Dee-Dee asks a worried Nick for all the details about Harvey’s appeal and promises to investigate. Dee-Dee returns to the office and demands to know if he’s working on Harvey’s appeal. Will Adam come clean?

5. Bobby is on the case

Still worried about Lauren, Bobby visits her flat again and finds that there’s no answer. He heads to the police station to report Lauren missing, where Craig promises to investigate.

6. Ryan returns!

Daniel asks Daisy if she’ll look after Bertie for a few hours. Later, she tells Glenda that there’s still a spark between her and Daniel and hopes that they can get back together.

With Rita’s birthday party in full swing in the Rovers, Mary receives a message and accidentally airdrops it to everyone in the pub. Daisy’s face falls as she reads the headline – ‘I had a Torrid Affair with my Acid Attack Hero’.

Later, Daniel apologises to Daisy for not warning her about the article. He also tries to make up with Bethany, but she cuts him off too. Elsewhere, Bethany tells Sarah that she’s been sacked because Daisy made a complaint.

Bethany confronts Daisy and accuses her of sabotaging her career. Daniel is shocked to hear that Daisy had Bethany fired. As they continue bickering, Daisy reveals Lauren blackmailed her and Ryan – and that she only wanted Daniel to tutor her so she could turn up the pressure.

Back at home, Daisy is in a funk. Just then, Jenny reveals that she’s got a visitor,

Daisy’s gobsmacked when Ryan enters. What chaos will Ryan’s return to Weatherfield cause?

