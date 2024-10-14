Coronation Street spoilers: First look as Gail is rushed to hospital as Jesse makes huge discovery

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Gail is rushed to hospital after experiencing arm pain and shortness of breath.

Elsewhere, Bethany returns home from the hospital and is faced with an intruder. Is she in danger?

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers: 1. Gail is rushed to hospital

Carla tells David and Shona that she’s made an offer on the Platt house. Later on, David and Sarah row with Jesse, clearly not trusting him. Gail then tells the kids to leave.

Searching for Lily’s bicycle pump, Jesse opens a cupboard and makes a huge discovery. His attention is soon turned to Gail though, finding her struggling to breathe and clutching her arm in pain. An ambulance is then called.

As the ambulance takes Gail to the hospital, David and Sarah blame themselves for getting into an argument with Jesse. Following his discovery, Jesse confronts David over it… But, what’s he found?

2. Bethany’s startled by an intruder

Sarah rejects a phone call from an unknown number as an emotional Bethany returns home from the hospital. Damon’s been trying to get through to Sarah…

As Sarah heads out to do a food shop, Bethany’s left home alone. She’s horrified to then face an intruder in a balaclava. But, is she in huge danger?

3. Lauren’s presence makes Dee-Dee uncomfortable

Lauren gifts Dee-Dee some flowers to thank her for letting her and Frankie move in. The social worker then turns up, as Dee-Dee makes some tea.

However, Dee-Dee then finds an old love note from Joel in the cupboard and rushes off, upset. Is Lauren’s presence just too much for Dee-Dee to cope with?

4. Max and Lauren confess their feelings

With Bobby wanting to know what they’re both hiding, and with Lauren wanting a distraction from Joel’s funeral, she invites him to see little Frankie at the hospital.

Later on, Max supports Lauren at the hospital and admits that he has feelings for her. Whilst taken aback, Lauren admits that she feels the same way…

5. Leanne and Nick take the next step in their split

Leanne and Nick divide up their belongings, with Sam clearly very affected by their split. Nick apologises to Leanne for how things ended up.

With Toyah moving into her new place, Nick then offers to help her with the move. Will this just make tensions even worse with Leanne though?

Coronation Street spoilers: 6. Chesney’s stressed out

With Gemma struggling to cope at work, Kit offers her his mate’s place in the Lake District so that she can have a little breather. Whilst Gemma’s away, Chesney struggles to get Joseph to his skiing trip on time.

With Dev ordering Ches to do a deep clean of the kebab shop by Friday, things turn even more stressful when Kirk minds the counter… unaware that a health inspector has entered the shop. Does this spell trouble for Chesney?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

