Coronation Street spoilers for Christmas and New Year as Daniel sleeps with Bethany

Coronation Street spoilers for Christmas and New Year have revealed Daniel Osbourne rekindling his romance with old-flame Bethany Platt.

But will this be a new chapter for Daniel after his relationship with Daisy came crashing down, or is someone making a big mistake?

Read on for the full story in Coronation Street spoilers.

Daniel can’t hide his pleasure when he sees Bethany arrive in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Old flames in Coronation Street spoiler

Daisy is delighted when her plan to buy the Rovers with stepmum Jenny gets the nod. Their bid to buy the pub is successful and the Rovers is officially theirs!

As the pleased pair get together in the cafe to discuss plans, Daisy is pleased when Daniel comes over.

He tells Daisy he wants a chat, and she’s hopeful that he might want them to try again.

Bethany is back on the cobbles! (Credit: ITV)

Old flames back together?

Despite Daisy’s hopes for a new start with Daniel, it seems Mr Osbourne has already moved on. Because his old flame Bethany Platt is back in town!

Bethany’s home from London and there’s no doubting how pleased Daniel is to see her. Meanwhile, Daisy decides to head over to find Daniel and patch things up ahead of the New Year.

As she goes over to his place for a New Year kiss, she’s not going to like what she finds after Daniel and Bethany have seemingly reconnected.

Daisy’s got her head screwed on and she realises that Daniel’s already turning his attention to his ex. She even tells Jenny that she feels humiliated about how fast he’s moved on.

Later, Daisy clocks Bethany and points her out to Jenny.

When Jenny then reveals to the Platts that Daniel slept with Bethany the night before, Gail, David and Sarah are stunned.

But has Daniel really moved on or has Jenny got the wrong end of the stick?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Bethany returning to Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!