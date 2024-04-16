Coronation Street: Rowan behind Lauren’s disappearance, a new fan theory predicts

Rowan has been reeling Leanne Battersby in with his Institute talks and convincing seminars over on Coronation Street as of late.

Elsewhere, Lauren Bolton’s disappearance has seen the police accused Roy Cropper of murdering the local teenager.

A new Corrie fan theory now reckons that there’s a link between these two storylines.

Lauren is presumed to be dead (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Lauren’s murder investigation

On the cobbles, local teen Lauren Bolton has disappeared. Presuming her dead, the police are investigating her ‘murder’ after finding blood in her flat.

Roy Cropper made himself a major suspect after Bobby saw him cleaning Lauren’s flat.

Since then, poor Roy has been receiving online and in person abuse as sleuths try to work out what happened to Lauren.

Last week, the police charged Roy for the murder. Unable to secure bail, Roy is now in custody.

Elsewhere on the Street, Rowan from the Institute has been reeling Leanne in with his ‘reality coding’ talks. But, what has he got to do with Lauren?

One fan reckons that Rowan knows where Lauren is (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Rowan behind Lauren mystery?

With police focusing their attention on Roy, one fan is turning their own attention elsewhere. They reckon that Rowan is actually behind Lauren’s disappearance.

Is this weirdo that Leanne is involved with anything to do with Lauren’s disappearance? #corrie — ScottishHousewife_21 (@ScottishHousew1) April 15, 2024

Taking to social media, the new fan theory reads: “Is this weirdo that Leanne is involved with anything to do with Lauren’s disappearance?”

But, could this theory actually be true? Does Rowan know something about Lauren?

Does Rowan know something about Lauren? (Credit: ITV)

Are Rowan and Lauren linked?

As far as viewers are aware, Rowan and Lauren never crossed paths on the Street.

But, does Rowan know more about Lauren than he’s letting on? Is he behind her ‘murder?’

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

