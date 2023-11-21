Coronation Street: The Rovers isn’t big enough to turn into flats, fans note

The Rovers Return in Coronation Street is currently boarded up, having originally closed to undergo some renovations to the pub.

However, now, it seems as though the pub will be transformed into flats as development plans are sparked.

Corrie fans have now noted that the pub isn’t big enough for this to happen though, confused about the ideas.

The pub’s future is at risk (Credit: ITV/ Composite ED!)

Coronation Street: The Rovers’ future is at risk

A couple of months ago, the Rovers closed after Jenny sold the pub. Waterford’s then boarded it up to start work on some renovations.

Jenny and the rest of the pub’s staff lost their jobs immediately, devastated by the news. They’d previously been told by Newton and Ridley that they would keep their jobs.

However, it now seems like these renovations will no longer take place as Ed and Ronnie prepare to help turn the landmark pub into a block of flats.

Debbie warned the brothers that everybody on the Street would go against them over the development. But, will the pub really turn into flats?

The space is rather small (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans all say the same thing about pub

Coronation Street fans can’t believe that Ed and Ronnie are planning on turning the Rovers into flats.

They’ve noted that the space that the pub occupies isn’t very big and won’t fit many flats in at all.

One fan commented: “Unless one flat is going to be in the cellar they’ll only get two flats – the pub isn’t huge now, is it?”

Unless one flat is going to be in the cellar they’ll only get 2 flats, the pub isnt huge now is it! #Corrie — Just Me (@UndecidedMs) November 20, 2023

Flats at the rovers? Be about 3 at a push. #corrie — Andy (@Nutty1467) November 20, 2023

Might get two flats out of the Rovers at a push. #Corrie — Simon Gog (@SimonMi53066291) November 20, 2023

A second Coronation Street fan said: “Flats at the Rovers? Be about three at a push.”

A third viewer of the soap commented: “Might get two flats out of the Rovers at a push.”

Good news! (Credit: ITV)

Will the Rovers be turned into flats?

Viewers of Corrie can breathe a sigh of relief because the Rovers is going nowhere and will reopen on New Years Eve.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media recently, Coronation Street boss Iain Macleod revealed: “It reopens on New Years Eve. But, the interesting thing about it is the circumstances of it becoming open again are all tied up with Stephen’s legacy.

“The reopening of it will be based on this slightly shaky foundation of a criminal act.

As for those renovations, Iain added: “It’s going to reopen looking quite similar but the circumstances of its ownership are going to be much more fraught.”

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Do you miss the Rovers? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!