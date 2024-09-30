Coronation Street has revealed more details of Gail Platt’s exit storyline and has announced the Martin Platt replacement, angering fans.

Earlier this year, Corrie shared that Martin Platt would be returning to the cobbles for Gail’s exit. However, the soap then scrapped these plans without explanation.

Now, John Thomson is returning as Jesse Chadwick instead… but, fans aren’t happy at all.

Martin is no longer coming back (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Martin Platt removed from Gail exit scenes

With this year marking 50 years of Gail on the Street, Coronation Street announced that Helen Worth would be retiring from her legendary role this year.

Promising fans a ‘happy ending for Gail,’ the soap then delighted everyone with the news that a former Weatherfield face would be returning to the soap as part of Gail’s final storyline.

Deemed as Gail’s ‘one true love,’ the soap revealed in July that Sean Wilson would be returning to the soap as Gail’s ex-husband, Martin Platt.

Sean was confirmed to already be filming scenes on the soap. Promo photos and videos were even released to mark the occasion.

However, reports then revealed that these Martin Platt scenes had been scrapped after Sean suddenly left the soap, with Gail’s exit storyline having to be completely reworked.

Coronation Street: Jesse Chadwick returns to the Street

With a new storyline underway, the soap has now revealed more details on Gail’s exit storyline. A recent post saw the soap confirm Martin Platt’s replacement.

Taking to social media yesterday (Sunday, September 29), Coronation Street shared a photo of Gail with Jesse Chadwick in the Platt house.

They then revealed that John Thomson would be returning to the soap as Jesse Chadwick – the former ex-boyfriend of Eileen Grimshaw.

With Eileen returning back from Thailand, she’s horrified to find out that Gail has formed a friendship with Jesse.

He’s returned to check on Gail after hearing that Bethany is unwell following her surgery…

Fans want justice for Helen Worth (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans want better for Helen Worth

With fans of Corrie finding out that Jesse is returning to the Street, fans are disappointed with the way Gail’s exit storyline has been set up. Some fans don’t even remember the character of Jesse on the soap at all!

Whilst admitting that the soap had little time to redo the storyline, fans are unimpressed that Gail is bowing out like this. They wanted a better storyline to do justice to Helen Worth’s 50 years on the cobbles.

One fan commented: “I don’t remember this guy being in Corrie at all.”

Another person exclaimed: “What a let down! It should of been Martin Platt, that’s the ending she needs. Not this joke!”

A third viewer shared: “Such a dud exit for a legendary Corrie icon. Sooooooooo disappointed.”

A fourth person contributed: “What on earth is this?! This is beyond ridiculous. It says the two have been contact ever since yet we never saw Gail on her phone or laptop talking to him. Is it really that hard to come up with a good exit story?!”

A final person finished: “This has become a shambles of an exit for Helen Worth. She deserves better. What I remember John Thomson’s character was with Eileen not Gail? Where is Gail? She’s not been in it for months.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

