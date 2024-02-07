Coronation Street is not on tonight again, but will air two extra episodes next week

Coronation Street is not on tonight – again. Another schedule change hits ITV as football is on in its place. The chaos also affects Emmerdale, which is on tonight, but at an earlier time.

But the good news is Corrie is making up for it next week when they air five episodes instead of the normal three.

Here’s when Coronation Street is on next.

Coronation Street is not on tonight

Our Wednesday trip to the cobbles usually airs at 8pm, but tonight (February 7) it will not be on. Instead, it’s FA Cup football on ITV.

Aston Villa are taking on Chelsea in a fourth round replay. Kick-off is at 8pm.

Coverage starts at 7.30pm, meaning Emmerdale, which will still be on tonight, starts at 7pm.

When is Coronation Street on next?

The next time fans can watch Corrie is in its usual slot of 8pm on Friday, February 9 on ITV.

Then next week it’s a full-on Coronation Street schedule. The soap will air an extra episode on Sunday, February 11 at 8pm.

Its Monday episode (February 12) will air as normal, then there will be a Tuesday (February 13) episode, also at 8pm. The Wednesday (February 14) and Friday (February 16) episodes are on as normal.

What happens in Corrie this week?

Friday’s episode this week sees Adam trying to hide his emotions over Sarah’s divorce plans. When she wants to talk things through, Adam wants to act nonchalant and tells her he wants the flat sold as he doesn’t want Damon living in their old home.

Determined to get rid of Damon once and for all, Adam then goes to see Harvey. He tells him his grounds for appeal, but points out their only chance of success is if they can get Natasha’s murder pinned on someone else.

Harvey calls Adam later and explains he has a man called John Perry who is willing to confess. Adam goes to see John at Weatherfield General and is horrified to find out he’s a cancer patient. Will Adam’s conscience get the better of him?

Who is Joel’s mystery woman?

Elsewhere, Dee-Dee is so snowed under with work, Joel offers to meet a client on her behalf. As they get to work in the bistro, a woman called Emily arrives and is clearly angry.

Joel is thrown into a complete panic and quickly leads Emily outside. Toyah watches intrigued wondering why Joel was so spooked by the woman.

Who is she?

Simon’s spiral continues

Leanne can’t believe it when Simon is horribly hungover again. She covers for him with Nick, but tells Si he’s drinking too much and she’s worried.

Meanwhile, bad influence Bobby tells Nina and Summer he’s going to throw a party to cheer Simon up. He asks them to invite Lauren and it becomes clear he fancies her.

Also on Friday, Bethany wants gossip about Daisy and Ryan and thinks Lauren is the best person to get it from. Sure enough, Lauren’s only too happy to reveal all. But she has no idea Bethany is recording their conversation.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

