Coronation Street newcomer Rowan Cunliffe: Actor Emrhys Cooper has starred in Hollywood movies

Leanne Battersby in Coronation Street is charmed by mysterious Rowan Cunliffe in the coming weeks, and actor Emrhys Cooper who plays him has said he’s “bursting with pride, and so excited” about the role.

But he’s no stranger to being on screen and has a West End and Hollywood past to be proud of.

Here’s everything we know about Emrhys and his alter ego Rowan.

Is Rowan really good for Leanne? (Credit: ITV)

Who is Rowan Cunliffe in Coronation Street?

Mysterious charmer Rowan is part of The Institute. They are a self-help group who Simon Barlow has been talking to online. Tonight (Friday March 15) Simon goes to a seminar accompanied by Leanne.

She’s immediately taken with the handsome stranger who offers her some advice. Although Leanne is taken aback at first, she soon starts to share her innermost thoughts and feelings with him. And when he leaves, he gives her a knee-buckling smile that makes her blush. Is Leanne in trouble here?

Next week it seems his advice has worked as she and Nick appear to have turned a corner. Soon, she’s off to another seminar with Simon and is thrilled to see Rowan again.

For his part, Rowan is pleased by their flattery and tells them he hopes he’ll see them again. But as Leanne falls further under his spell, is she heading for danger?

Emrhys Cooper plays newcomer Rowan (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Rowan in Coronation Street

Rowan is played by Emrhys Cooper. The 39-year-old actor has revealed how excited he is to be joining Corrie. He wrote on his Instagram: “The cat is out of the bag. Today is a good day, I am bursting with pride, and so excited to announce that I have joined the cast of the iconic British TV series Coronation Street.”

He continued: “Playing the character of Rowan Cunliffe. Lots of really great storylines in the pipe line. Corrie is the longest running soap opera in the world! For well over half a century, Coronation Street has held a mirror to the British public through good times, and bad, so many incredible actors have walked the legendary cobblestones streets and now I’m pinching myself that I will be one of them.

“I’m also so happy that my mother will be able to watch the show from her nursing home. Thanks again to all the amazing people involved in the production. They have welcomed me with open arms and open hearts. Let’s do this! I first appear on the 15th March.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emrhys Cooper (@emrhyscooper)

He then added another post saying today was his first day on screen and he was excited. He also shared a picture of Jane Danson (Leanne) and Sue Devaney (Debbie Webster) crediting the cast and crew with being friendly and welcoming.

The actor lived in Los Angeles for many years (Credit: CoverImages)

Emrhys Cooper’s Hollywood past

Despite his obvious joy at being in Coronation Street, Emrhys has had a successful past in both the West End and Hollywood.

He studied at the Central School of Ballet from ages 16 to 18. He then changed to the Laine Theatre Arts School hoping for a musical theatre career.

His professional debut was in a tour of Fame – The Musical. He has also starred in We Will Rock You. Emrhys has worked as a dancer on many music videos including those of Madonna, Pussycat Dolls and the Sugababes.

As a dancer he appeared on The X Factor, America’s Got Talent and the MTV European Music Awards. He was also in British talent search series I’d Do Anything, won by fellow Corrie star Jodie Prenger.

In 2008 he moved to LA and starred in Desperate Housewives, CSI:NY and Person of Interest. His big screen break came in the film Mammia Mia! in 2008. He also played the lead role of Thomas Hutter in a remake of silent horror film Nosferatu.

Emrhys is a director as well, having written, produced and directed feature film The Shuroo Process.

We don’t know how long he’ll stick around for, but he’ll definitely cause trouble! (Credit: ITV)

How long is Emrhys Cooper in Coronation Street as Rowan Cunliffe?

Although it is not known how long he will be on screen for, Emrhys has said there are “lots of really great storylines” coming up. So it looks like he’ll be on screen for a while.

Will he play into Simon Barlow’s exit later this year? And what does Rowan’s presence mean for Nick and Leanne’s future? Their relationship is already hanging on by a thread – will Rowan tempt Leanne away?

