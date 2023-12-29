Coronation Street fans demand Simon Barlow be recast after actor ‘quits’ the show

Fans of Coronation Street have demanded that Simon Barlow be recast when actor Alex Bain leaves the show next year.

It was revealed earlier this week that Alex has ‘quit’ Coronation Street after fifteen years of playing young Simon Barlow.

However, in true soap fashion, unless Simon is killed off, he could still return some time down the line.

And, when he does so, Coronation Street fans are hoping that the role be recast with an actor more befitting the Barlow lineage.

Will Simon return a new man? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans demand Simon Barlow return… with a new actor

Writing in a Reddit thread, a number of fans shared their thoughts on Simon’s possible return.

And many found themselves hoping that a new face take over the role.

“If Corrie ever bring back Simon, he really needs to be recast! He is not believable as a Barlow at all. Simon has never really been believable as Peter’s son,” wrote one fan, as he kick-started the thread.

“I’d imagine that’s what’s happening as Simon is apparently leaving in the summer. I’d give the character a break then bring him back with a new actor in 2025,” said another.

He doesn’t and never has fit in with the existing Barlow family

“I agree, he doesn’t and never has fit in with the existing Barlow family,” a third said.

“I’d like to see him recast with someone likeable playing him! Nothing personal against Alex, but he doesn’t suit the role,” another agreed.

Do you think it’s time for a new actor to take over for Simon?

Alex has played Simon Barlow for fifteen years (Credit: ITV)

Star Alex Bain announces Coronation Street exit

Alex announced his departure from his signature role earlier this week.

A source told The Sun: “Alex is sad to be leaving Coronation Street because it really is like a family. But he realises that the time is right to move on.”

The tabloid’s source continued: “He’s very excited about the future and other opportunities.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!