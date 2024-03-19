Coronation Street: Leanne and Rowan will have an affair, fans predict

During last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, March 18), Leanne attended an Institute seminar with Simon Barlow.

She was inspired by Rowan’s words and agreed to attend the next seminar with her son.

Corrie fans now reckon that Leanne and Rowan will have an affair behind Nick’s back.

Leanne lapped up Rowan’s words (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Rowan’s seminar inspired Leanne

After recently bumping into Rowan at the Chariot Square Hotel, Leanne agreed to go to the next Institute seminar after being invited by Simon.

Tagging along with Simon, Leanne was pleasantly surprised last night as she enjoyed Rowan’s talk.

Afterwards, Leanne complimented Rowan on the session and talked to him about his ideas.

Leanne liked the idea of the group being away from the mainstream, noting that she was open to what Rowan had to say.

Simon and Leanne both then agreed that they would be back for the next of Rowan’s seminars.

Fans reckon that Leanne will cheat on Nick (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict love twist for Leanne

With Leanne and Nick delaying their wedding plans and with Leanne singing Rowan’s praises to Nick, fans now reckon Leanne will cheat. They think she’ll soon have an affair with Rowan.

One fan commented: “Don’t tell me another cheating storyline with Leanne now.”

Don’t tell me another cheating storyline with Leanne now 🙄#Corrie — David Joseph Lawton (@DavidJosephLaw2) March 18, 2024

Knowing Corrie Leanne and Simon will be join this cult and Leanne will be having an affair with Rowan by Friday. #Corrie — Owen (@itzzzo_) March 18, 2024

Leanne another affair waiting to happen #corrie — Michelle Jones (@MeeshyJay) March 18, 2024

Another person added: “Knowing Corrie, Leanne and Simon will join this cult and Leanne will be having an affair with Rowan by Friday.”

A third Coronation Street fan shared: “Leanne – another affair waiting to happen.”

JOIN ED!’S CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Will Leanne be tempted? (Credit: ITV)

Will Leanne cheat on Nick?

Leanne and Nick have been planning their wedding but Nick recently admitted that he isn’t ready to marry her just yet.

But, will Leanne spending more time with Rowan and getting taken in by his words, could she soon look for love elsewhere?

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Will Leanne have an affair? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!