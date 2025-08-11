Kit’s ‘real’ father is already a resident on the street, Coronation Street fans predict

Coronation Street fans think they have worked out Kit Green’s ‘real’ father. And it’s a VERY familiar face.

Kit showed up on the cobbles last year as Bernie Winter’s long-lost son, who she gave up for adoption. Bernie didn’t really know anything about her son, other than his name was changed from Zodiac to Christopher after his birth.

But nearly three decades later, Kit appeared on Coronation Street, discovering the truth about who he was. Since then he has became a fan-favourite. But now fans believe his dad is someone else on the show.

Kit’s biological dad hasn’t been mentioned often (Credit: ITV)

Kit has ‘never met’ his biological dad

During Friday night’s visit to Coronation Street, Kit was eager for his son Brody to bond with Sarah.

But Brody made it extremely clear that he wasn’t a fan. Sarah tried to smooth things over, bringing up Kit’s own past in the process.

She reminded Brody that Kit has never met his own biological dad. And Brody should make an effort to get to know Kit.

But her choice of words left Coronation Street fans wondering who actually is Kit Green’s dad. As they all assume he has a different one to Paul and Gemma.

Is Kevin hiding another secret? (Credit: ITV)

Could Kevin Webster be Kit’s dad?

In a Coronation Street Facebook fan page, viewers were debating if we will ever see Kit’s dad. And that’s when some dropped a huge theory that he’s already in the show.

One fan asked: “So Kit has a different dad to Gemma and Paul? I would put money on him showing up soon.”

Another theorised: “He will probably turn out to be Kevin’s. It definitely wouldn’t be the strangest thing to have happened.”

A third added: “True. This could work if they make him and Bernie have a secret history.”

“They do look similar” a fourth Coronation Street fan added.

Whether or not Kit’s biological dad shows up on the show remains to be seen. But it’s safe to say, it would definitely throw some spanners..

Read more: Coronation Street fans demand a Jenny and George romance ahead of show exit

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday on ITV at 8pm. Or watch it at 7am on ITVX.

Do you think Kit Green’s dad is already in Coronation Street? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to know your thoughts!