Coronation Street fans have developed a theory which could result in the deaths of Joel, Stefan and Rowan by the characters they have tormented.

The three men have been at the centre of huge Corrie storylines. With Joel grooming Lauren, Stefan tormenting Abi following the murder of Seb, and Rowan controlling Leanne via the Institute.

Fan favourites Dee-Dee, Abi and Leanne have been suffering for the past few months. However, fan theories suggest this could be the start of a wild new storyline which will result in murder.

Dee-Dee discovered the truth of Joel grooming Lauren (Credit: ITV)

Corrie: What happened to these Weatherfield men?

Dee-Dee was fooled by Joel after he proposed to her while grooming Lauren and getting her pregnant. Joel has since tried to poison Lauren to get rid of his son. After finding out the truth, she has been working behind the scenes to uncover his lies.

Abi was the victim of a campaign of revenge. Stefan created pornographic deep fakes of Abi and began posting them online after Corey was sent down for the murder of Seb.

Leanne has been slowly controlled by Rowan via his work at the Institute, as she works to his needs without realising. Recently, she managed to convince Amy to invest £40,000 worth of inheritance into the Institute, which she later regretted.

Fans are convinced the women will start realising their hardships and fight back. They may even go as far as to commit murder…

Stefan has been trying to get revenge on Abi since his son was sent to prison (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Triple murder for Joel, Stefan and Rowan?

One user took to Reddit to discuss their thoughts: “I’ve had a theory for a while now that the past few months the show has been building up to a big storyline where 3 female characters (Dee Dee, Abby and Leanne) are going to murder Joel, Stefan and Rowan,” they wrote.

“And then DS Swain will have an experience of sorts that will change her views on justice and right and wrong which will lead her to helping these 3 women covering up the murders they’ve committed.

“Eventually Kit will find out and blackmail Swain over it which will lead to some sort of big confrontation between the two. Am I on to something here or am I totally alone in thinking this?”

Several fans expressed their agreement, with one person comparing it to ‘The Six’ storyline currently taking place on EastEnders. “Potentially as it would be MacLeod’s answer to ‘The Six’,” added a fan.

“Yeah, exactly what I was thinking. I do think they’re gradually building up to some really big, over the top and dramatic stuff,” responded another.

