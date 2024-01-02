Coronation Street is on tonight due to soap schedule shake up as Harvey returns to the cobbles

Despite it being a Tuesday, Coronation Street is on tonight at 8-9pm (Tuesday, January 2) in a huge schedule shakeup for the ITV soap.

Tonight’s episode will see Damon Hay pay a little visit to his brother Harvey who is currently in prison.

But, what does Damon want from Harvey and will Harvey deliver in Coronation Street spoilers?

Damon wants his brother’s help (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Damon visits Harvey

After his return to the Street, Damon enters the Bistro as Adam tips him off to the police.

As Damon asks Nick and Leanne for Harvey’s investment money back, Craig turns up to question Damon about Adam’s kidnap.

Later on, at the factory, Adam tries to tell Sarah about the kidnap but is soon interrupted by Craig.

As Sarah explains that she’s Damon’s alibi, it isn’t long before Bethany has words with Damon.

Soon after, Damon heads to the prison and pays his brother a visit. But, what does he want from him?

Paul has an issue with a motorbike (Credit: ITV)

Paul’s humiliated

Paul’s thrilled when Summer surprises him by revealing that her Uni lecturer has offered to take him out in his motorbike sidecar.

However, Summer’s lecturer soon turns up with the motorbike but no sidecar, making things extremely difficult for Paul.

As Paul dangles off the bike, he’s humiliated and asks to be put down. Feeling bad for Paul, Billy encourages Paul to go on holiday. But, is this the best thing for Paul right now?

Abi’s not in Kev’s good books (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Kevin takes things out on Abi

As Kev books the scratched Porsche into the body shop for next week, Cassie meddles.

She reveals that she rang the Porsche owner by mistake as he arrives at the garage to collect his car.

The owner threatens to sue the garage for the damage, with Cassie lying that it will all be fixed by tomorrow.

With Cassie giving out promises that she can’t deliver, she’s secretly over the moon when Kevin blames Abi for the situation.

Bethany makes a comment that makes Daisy strive for change (Credit: ITV)

Daisy tries to turn things around

Daisy tries to convince Jenny to implement some of her special offers for the Rovers.

Later on, after Bethany comments on how empty the pub is, Daisy makes a sign which explains that they will give out a free drink with every hotpot bought.

Evelyn hopes that Terry will plead guilty (Credit: ITV)

Evelyn gets some news about Terry

Tyrone reveals to Evelyn and Cassie that Terry has been charged. They all hope that he’ll confess to his crimes and will plead guilty. But, will he?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

