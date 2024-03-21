Coronation Street ‘going way too far’ with Roy storyline, fans complain

Last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, March 20), saw Roy get targeted by some haters both online and in real-life.

Attending Lauren’s vigil despite being warned not to, Roy was forced to leave early as things got too out of hand.

Now, Corrie fans have all rushed to support the Weatherfield favourite and have accused the soap of crossing a line.

Roy was forced to leave (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Roy was targeted by sleuths

Yesterday in Weatherfield, Roy found out that some sleuths had been digging at the bat roost in a bid to find evidence against him.

Roy then went to the site accompanied by Nina. He then tried to settle the earth back down to maintain the bats’ habitat.

However, the sleuths then posted videos of him online which caused DS Swain to arrive at the café to question Roy on what he was doing with a large shovel.

After being interrogated, Roy decided to attend Lauren’s vigil. More people turned up to film him as he made things worse by singing Lauren’s praises in a heartfelt speech.

Soon enough after Roy went back to the café, a stone was thrown through the window – almost hitting Nina and Carla. A series of online videos branding him ‘Creepy Cropper’ also circulated.

DS Swain then turned up to take a statement and gave Carla the crime number for the incident.

Fans don’t want anything bad to happen to Roy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans support Roy over upsetting storyline

Coronation Street fans have truly had enough of Roy being a suspect after last night’s episode and have shared their horror over the storyline.

They feel the need to protect Roy at all costs, accusing the soap of overstepping the mark with these scenes.

One fan complained: “This is absolutely ridiculous what that those things are doing/saying to Roy… they’re going way too far with this storyline!”

This is absolutely ridiculous what those thugs are doing/saying to Roy…they’re going way too far with this storyline!#CoronationStreet #Corrie — Hasan Hussain (@HasanHussain777) March 20, 2024

Lauren has clearly been taken by the far right group. Im not enjoying Roy being accused l, its very uncomfortable.

Other than that the storyline sucks, Idont think we care enough about Lauren being alive or dead. #Corrie — Lizzy (@blackdahliabp) March 20, 2024

I’m not watching @itvcorrie until they kill this Roy storyline.

Anyone who knows me will understand what a huge decision this is for me. I just can’t see any good from this.

It just wasn’t needed.#corrie — Jimmy Lees (@JimmyLeeso) March 20, 2024

Another fan shared: “Lauren has clearly been taken by the far right group. I’m not enjoying Roy being accused, it’s very uncomfortable. Other than that the storyline sucks, I don’t think we care enough about Lauren being alive or dead.”

A third person continued: “I’m not watching Corrie until they kill this Roy storyline. Anyone who knows me will understand what a huge decision this is for me. I just can’t see any good from this. It just wasn’t needed.”

Dee-Dee is concerned for Roy (Credit: ITV)

Can Roy prove his innocence?

Next week, Roy starts sleepwalking again but tells Nina that it was just a one-off and is nothing to worry about.

He then tells Dee-Dee that he’ll pay whatever he must to prove his innocence. However, Dee-Dee worries that he won’t have enough money. Can justice be served for poor Roy?

