Coronation Street fans baffled as they spot major time error as the Rovers has its drag night in the middle of the day

Coronation Street fans have been left confused over the timeline of last night’s episode (Wednesday, June 18) after spotting a major Rovers error.

Glenda hosted a drag night at the Rovers yesterday and enjoyed having a sing song with her brother George Shuttleworth too.

But, was the drag ‘night’ even at night? Fans were left with no idea of the time…

From night to day (Credit: ITV)

Glenda hosted the Rovers drag night in Coronation Street

Glenda was in the mood to party last night as she hosted a drag night at the Rovers. As Todd Grimshaw said, she’d ‘put a lot of effort into it’ and it proved to be a right success.

Introducing drag queen Kristen Squat Thomas, Glenda was pleased to see the packed pub filled with so much buzz and excitement.

However, not everyone was happy at the event though as Theo realised that his phone had been put on airplane mode by Todd.

He then saw that he’d missed a load of missed calls and messages from Danielle, informing him that daughter Millie was in hospital.

Lashing out at Todd, Theo stormed out of the pub livid.

Bernie Winter and Debbie also attended the drag night before heading outside in the sun. The pair then continued their night at the Chariot Square Hotel but Debbie’s rage towards customer Brody ruined the fun.

How early was the event? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans baffled over soap episode timeline

Coronation Street fans have been left really confused over the timeline of last night’s episode. The episode started off in the morning, with Dee-Dee taking Laila to get her jabs.

It then jumped to the Rovers drag night before jumping to a scene of Bernie and Debbie outside in the bright sun. So, when was the Rovers drag night? It looked to be quite early on in the day…

One Coronation Street fan on X wrote: “The timeline in this whole episode is baffling!!”

Another said: “Yesterday’s Corrie, what time was the drag show at the pub? Seemed to be the same time that Dee-Dee took Laila to the clinic. Very full pub then between 9-5pm.”

A third agreed: “So, it’s night time in the Rovers but day time at the Baileys at the same time.”

A fourth questioned: “Is Corrie in a time warp? Dark one minute but light outside, surely no pub would have a drag night in the day when everyone is at work, I say work…”

Another person also asked: “Drag night in the middle of the day?”

