Coronation Street fan theory: Aadi to die after Courtney heartbreak?

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, November 1), Aadi was devastated when Darren turned up at the precinct flat with some shock news.

He revealed that Courtney had split up with Aadi and that he’d come to collect her things.

A new Coronation Street fan theory now suggests that Aadi might die after his recent Courtney heartbreak.

Darren collected Courtney’s things (Credit: ITV)

Courtney ended things with Aadi

Aadi was over the moon last night when he announced that he’d been given the job at Freshco.

Inviting Asha and Nina round to the flat to celebrate, Aadi was disappointed when Courtney didn’t turn up.

With Asha running late, Nina and Aadi were taken aback when Courtney’s husband, Darren, turned up.

Darren then revealed that Courtney had returned home to him and was now breaking up with Aadi.

He had come to collect her things, taking her clothes away with him in black bin bags.

Afterwards, Aadi lashed out and started destroying some of his things in the flat, heartbroken.

One fan theory predicts a sad twist (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Aadi to die after heartbreak?

A new Coronation Street fan theory now suggests that Aadi might die after his recent heartbreak.

In a rage, Aadi could be seen breaking his carbon monoxide monitor. Now, a fan has predicted that Aadi may die of carbon monoxide poisoning.

https://twitter.com/Dee_Cee95x/status/1719820631955456498

The fan theory reads: “Did Aadi just break his carbon monoxide monitor? Is he gonna end up getting carbon monoxide poisoning? Wouldn’t put it past the writers to try and kill a character whilst they’re absolutely heartbroken lol.”

Will Aadi die? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Could Aadi die?

In a moment of anger, Aadi threw a photo of himself and Courtney at the wall, hitting his carbon monoxide monitor.

But, could this foreshadow a future carbon monoxide poisoning horror for Aadi? Could Aadi die after his recent heartbreak?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Will Aadi die in Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!