Coronation Street: DS Swain attacked Lauren, fan theory suggests

In recent weeks on the ITV soap Coronation Street, DS Swain has been investigating the mysterious disappearance of Lauren Bolton.

Last night (Wednesday, March 13), DS Swain started to question Daniel Osbourne after being given some information on him by Max.

A new Corrie fan theory now suggests that DS Swain attacked Lauren in a huge twist for the storyline.

DS Swain has been all over the Lauren case (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: DS Swain is investigating Lauren’s disappearance

Ever since Bobby reported Lauren as missing and urged the police to investigate, DS Swain has been looking into Lauren’s whereabouts.

After Bobby and Carla reported there being blood on Lauren’s curtains, DS Swain questioned Roy about his cleaning of the flat.

She started to become suspicious as Roy explained that he’d binned Lauren’s rubbish and had washed her clothes.

DS Swain then joined Craig and a forensics team in surveying Lauren’s abandoned flat, examining the blood.

Last night, DS Swain then spoke to Max as he wondered whether Daniel was Lauren’s secret boyfriend.

With this, she took Daniel in for questioning and started bringing up his past with Summer and Nicky Wheatley.

At the end of the episode, it was then revealed that DS Swain suspected that Lauren may have been murdered.

Is DS Swain behind the disappearance? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: DS Swain injured Lauren?

With DS Swain becoming the lead detective on the Lauren case, a new fan theory suggests that she actually knows what happened to her.

A fan theory on X has suggested that DS Swain was the person who attacked Lauren!

D.S. Swain is the one who attacked Lauren. Mark my words. #Corrie — matt (@matt04082090) March 13, 2024

The fan theory reads: “D.S. Swain is the one who attacked Lauren. Mark my words.”

Is it all an act for Swain? (Credit: ITV)

Does DS Swain know what happened to Lauren?

DS Swain is doing a good job of suspecting other people of having something to do with Lauren’s disappearance.

But, is she somehow connected to what happened to Lauren? Is she responsible and is now trying to point the finger at others to push everyone away from the truth?

