Coronation Street real life couple Georgia Taylor and Charlie de Melo have split from each other after two years of dating.

The pair found love on the cobbles after playing on-screen husband and wife Toyah and Imran Habeeb.

The Sun has now reported that the pair have decided to now part ways but ‘remain friends.’

The stars started dating in 2022 (Credit: Shutterstock)

Georgia Taylor and Charlie de Melo played on-screen couple Toyah and Imran Habeeb on Coronation Street, until Charlie’s exit as Imran in May, 2022.

Not long after this soap departure, Georgia and Charlie then began dating off-screen, near the end of 2022.

The couple often shared snaps of their relationship on social media, going on romantic dinner dates and holidays together.

However, The Sun has now reported that the couple decided to break up several months ago.

A friend of the couple explained: “Georgia and Charlie are no longer a couple, but they remain friends who care about each other deeply.

“They have lots of happy memories together, but are both really focused on work at the moment and looking forward to the future, there are no hard feelings.”

Imran died in 2022 (Credit: ITV)

Imran and Toyah Habeeb on Coronation Street

In 2018, Imran and Toyah got together, although there was a point when Imran was actually dating both Toyah and her sister Leanne at the same time.

Once that mess was cleared up, the couple decided to bring a child into their relationship and ended up fostering teenage Kelly Neelan.

In 2021, Imran cheated on Toyah in a one-night stand with Abi Franklin and ended up being the baby daddy of her child, Alfie.

Toyah managed to eventually forgive him for this and married him in 2022.

However, when Imran tried to go for custody of Alfie, he fessed up to his wife that he had actually committed perjury so that he could win custody. Livid, Toyah then lashed out and crashed their car into some scaffolding (on purpose).

Toyah survived the ordeal and remains on the cobbles, but Imran wasn’t so lucky and died of a cardiac arrest.

