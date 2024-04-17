Coronation Street star Ciaran Griffiths secretly marries after leaving the soap

Coronation Street star Ciaran Griffiths has secretly tied the knot with his other half in Australia. He shared images of himself and his new bride to social media.

Ciaran, who played Damon Hay on Corrie, left the show recently after his character was sent to prison. The actor is notoriously private about his home life.

Ciaran played Damon Hay in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Ciaran Griffiths gets married

Although Ciaran’s Instagram profile is set to private, The Sun obtained the pictures of his wedding, which the actor had shared there.

The images show Ciaran in a blue blazer, white shirt and dark trousers posing in front of the Sydney Opera house with his wife in her wedding dress holding flowers.

Although he is from Manchester, Ciaran now lives in Australia. He went there for a theatre tour in 2019 and met his now-wife. He now has a son and they all live together in Oz.

It meant he had to ‘commute’ to Manchester for his role as Damon. When he returned to the soap in December 2023 after a stint away, Ciaran explained the difficulties. He said: “It was hard the first time, but my son is a bit older now, he understands a bit more so I don’t feel as guilty leaving him, even though I’m doing it for them anyway.

“But the weather’s terrible, I’m never ill in Australia, yet I get here and straight away I’ve got a cold!”

Damon was determined to go straight, but it didn’t work out (Credit: ITV)

Damon Hay in Corrie

Ciaran departed Corrie last month after Damon was arrested in an armed robbery. He had been trying to make it straight so he could support Sarah and settle down with her. However it all went wrong when Adam Barlow teamed up with Damon’s brother Harvey Gaskell.

Adam was jealous that estranged wife Sarah had chosen to be with Damon and after driving Damon out of town didn’t work, he turned to the imprisoned drug dealer for help.

Getting Harvey to agree to dispose of Damon if Adam won his appeal to get him out of prison for killing Natasha, Adam was sure he would see the last of Damon and win Sarah back. However as time went on, Adam felt increasingly more guilty, especially when it came to forcing a cancer patient to falsely confess to Natasha’s murder.

He eventually reneged on the deal and faced the wrath of Harvey. Harvey arranged for someone to run down Bethany and Sarah to punish Adam, but Adam jumped in the way of the car and was hit himself.

Damon spent a lot of time on the phone! (Credit: ITV)

Ciaran Griffiths’ exit from Coronation Street

When Damon found out what had happened, he spoke to Harvey to get him to leave Sarah alone. Harvey agreed on the condition Damon do an armed robbery for him to get the cash for an prison break.

But Damon was caught and sent to jail himself. He decided to plead guilty to prove to Sarah he was an honest man. He then ended their relationship for her own good.

Sarah was distraught when Damon was sentenced to six years in prison. Is this the last we’ll see of Damon on the cobbles?

JOIN ED!’s CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE LINK HERE

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.