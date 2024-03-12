Coronation Street: Bobby’s behind Lauren’s disappearance, fans predict

The streets of Weatherfield turned into a crime scene last night (Monday, March 11) in Coronation Street as police investigated the disappearance of Lauren Bolton.

Bobby was especially concerned about Lauren, reporting the blood on Lauren’s curtains to DS Swain.

Now, in a huge twist, Corrie fans fear that Bobby could actually be in on Lauren’s vanishing act.

Bobby urged the police to look into Lauren’s disappearance (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Bobby is desperate to find Lauren

Recently, despite only knowing Lauren for a short amount of time, Bobby became concerned that she was in trouble.

He made it his mission to track her down, reporting her as missing to the police after noticing that she’d abandoned her flat.

After catching Roy cleaning Lauren’s flat, Bobby then started to have suspicions that Roy knew something about her whereabouts.

Last night, after finding out that there was blood on Lauren’s curtains, Bobby headed to the police station to urge DS Swain to investigate.

It wasn’t long after this conversation that DS Swain and Craig interviewed Roy. They then got a forensics team to examine the blood in the flat.

Fans reckon that Bobby’s actually in the know (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict huge Bobby twist amid Lauren case

With Bobby being so obsessed with finding Lauren, fans now think that he knows where she is and that he’s only turning the attention towards Roy so that he doesn’t get sussed.

One fan said: “The culprit usually goes back to the scene of the crime. Is Bobby guilty?…”

The culprit usually goes back to the scene of the crime, is Bobby guilty?… #Corrie — Teena Massam  💙🌷🌼 (@teenamassam) March 11, 2024

Huge twist what if Bobby killed her ?? #Corrie — Queen Lauren 👑🩷🫶 (@blue_laur11) March 11, 2024

bobby definitely knows what’s happened to lauren and him pushing to ‘find out’ what happened to her is a cover-up🤨 like dodgy father, like dodgy son🤐 #coronationstreet #corrie — ｋｅｌｌｙ🫶🏻 (@kellycrumpton94) March 11, 2024

Another Coronation Street viewer suggested: “Huge twist, what if Bobby killed her??”

A third person elaborated: “Bobby definitely knows what’s happened to Lauren and him pushing to ‘find out’ what happened to her is a cover-up. Like dodgy father, like dodgy son.”

Is Bobby the culprit? (Credit: ITV)

Is Bobby behind Lauren’s disappearance?

Considering Bobby’s hardly known Lauren for long, it’s a bit bizarre how he’s more bothered about her disappearance than her other friends and acquaintances.

But, is this because he knows what happened to Lauren? Is he trying to throw everyone off the scent?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

