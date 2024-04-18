Coronation Street: Eliza leaving was a long time coming, fans rejoice

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, April 17), Eliza bid farewell to the Street as she got into a cab with her grandad.

She was off to Germany to go and live with her dad, leaving her life in Weatherfield behind.

Corrie fans have now taken to social media to share their excitement over the character’s departure.

Eliza is off to Germany (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Eliza left the cobbles

Eliza recently went over to Germany for a trial run at living with Dom and the rest of her family.

When Eliza returned, Stu was devastated to learn that his granddaughter wanted to go ahead and live there permanently.

To always remember Eliza, Stu then went and got a tattoo with her name on his arm but accidentally got the ‘Z’ written backwards.

Last night, Eliza said goodbye to Yasmeen, Alya, Hope and Sam and jumped into a cab.

Her grandad Stu joined her in the cab, accompanying her as she prepared for a new life in Germany with her dad.

Fans weren’t a fan of the character (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans rejoice as Eliza leaves soap

Corrie fans weren’t that keen on Eliza’s character and her recent storyline and have now been left rather pleased by her departure.

They’ve taken to the social media platform X to share their joy over last night’s scenes.

One person commented: “The day has finally come that Eliza is leaving.”

the day has finally come that eliza is leaving #Corrie pic.twitter.com/DewMIe7aMJ — luke (@fansvfavourites) April 17, 2024

Bye Eliza, miss you lots…. NOTTTTT 😂#Corrie — Daniel Howard (@DanHoward1010) April 17, 2024

I’m going to miss Eliza.

Said no one.#Corrie — Traylor Holmes (@TraylorHolmes) April 17, 2024

A second fan shared: “Bye Eliza, miss you lots… NOTTTTT.”

A third viewer finished: “I’m going to miss Eliza. Said no one.”

JOIN ED!’S CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Will she ever return? (Credit: ITV)

Will Eliza return?

At the moment, is looks like Eliza’s exit may be permanent although the soap has not officially confirmed this.

Taking to Instagram six weeks ago, Eliza Woodrow actress Savannah Kunyo shared a post smiling with Jude Riordan and Isabella Flanagan, whilst holding some gifts along with photos from a meal with her co-stars.

She captioned the post: “Such a special night. My Corrie friends will always hold a place in my heart.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/C37-5ssI3S9/?img_index=1

This post makes it seem as though Eliza really has gone for good. But, could she make a surprise comeback in the future?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Will you miss Eliza? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!