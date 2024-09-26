Emmerdale fans have praised the Kim Tate opening scene of a recent episode, even calling it the “best opening scene of 2024.”

The scene from yesterday’s episode (Wednesday, September 25), focused on Kim and Will, who are currently going through a divorce.

Fans can’t get enough of ‘savage’ Kim and have taken to social media to share their joy over the scene.

Emmerdale: Will v Kim

Kim Tate ended her marriage to Will in Emmerdale last week after he failed to come clean about his night of passion with ex Rose.

Having blackmailed Will, Kim sent him on a wild goose chase that involved him digging a grave, before telling Will their marriage was over.

While Kim initially thought it’d be a simple divorce, Will has sought legal advice from a top lawyer and earlier in the week he moved back into Home Farm, telling Kim his lawyer had advised him not to leave.

The pair now have to cope with living under the same roof – something which hasn’t gone smoothly. After accusing Will of just being attracted to her money, Will called Kim a ‘trollop past her sell-by date.’

This back and forth looks set to continue and fans particularly loved their exchange at the start of yesterday’s episode.

Emmerdale: Kim got her revenge

The episode opened to the soundtrack of ‘Bad Guy’ by Billie Eilish. Will was shown making a sandwich as Kim entered the kitchen.

As the lyrics ‘I’m the bad guy’ played, there was a knock at the door. Kim stared at Will until he gave in and went to answer the door.

While he was gone, Kim dropped a slice of Will’s bread onto the floor. She gently stood on it while wearing shoes before picking it up and putting it back on the chopping board. So Will wouldn’t see the dirt, she placed a slice of cheese on top.

When Will returned, he continued making his sandwich, before taking a big bite – while Kim grinned behind him.

Viewers loved this moment and have been raving about it on social media.

Fans are ‘obsessed’ with Emmerdale’s opening scene

One viewer wrote on X: “Tonight’s opening scene of Emmerdale was truly the best opening scene of 2024 for me! ‘Bad Guy’ playing while Kim threw Will’s sandwich on the floor, put it back and let him continue to EAT it!? SAVAGE!!!!”

Another fan agreed, writing: “Obsessed with tonight’s opening scene – Will making a sandwich and Kim sabotaging it whilst Billie Eilish’s song ‘Bad Guy’ plays in the background.”

A third fan wrote: “Them playing ‘Bad Guy’ is iconic. Kim deserves everything,” while another viewer added: “‘Bad Guy’ playing while Kim and Will aggressively make brekkie and taunt each other, this is camp and amazing!”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

