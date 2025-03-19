The BBC has made the decision to axe the Scottish soap River City after 23 years of it being on air in a sad announcement.

Taking to social media yesterday (Tuesday, March 18), the much-loved soap confirmed the devastating news.

And now, fans have rushed online to share their upset over the end of the show.

BBC axes Scottish soap River City after decades on air

After 23 years on air, first coming to our screens in 2002, the Scottish soap River City will be ending in September next year.

The BBC has made the difficult decision to axe the soap, with this news following on from last year’s axe of Doctors – another soap that had a lengthy run on the BBC.

The news was revealed in a statement on the official River City Instagram page, reading: “After 20 years telling the stories of the characters who live and work in Shieldinch, we’re sorry to bring you the sad news that River City will come to an end in September 2026. We are thankful to our amazing viewers, fans, cast, crew, writers, and producers who are all a valued part of the River City community.

“Looking ahead, the BBC will increase investment in other major drama productions set across Scotland. You can read full details on the link in our bio.

“We’ll still be bringing you all the drama from River City and will be here with all the best moments and news until we plan our Shieldinch send-off. Thank you for being part of the show, and we hope you’ll continue to share your favourite moments and characters with us until then.”

Fans devastated over soap announcement

Soap fans who have grown to love River City over the years have no taken to social media to share their feelings over the announcement. And, they’re not impressed with the BBC’s decision.

One fan exclaimed: “So disappointing. Best soap ever!”

Another viewer complained: “OMG you cannot be serious BBC taking an amazing drama River City off our screens. It’s a disgrace. I’ve loved this show for many years & it’s one of the BEST there is!! Where’s the petition that I can sign to NOT have this brilliant drama taken away?!! Xx”

Another fan was in disbelief and shared: “I literally could not believe this when I heard the news. It’s so unfair.”

A fourth person stated: “I’m so gutted, this is the only soap I watch, it’s a great wee Scottish drama.”

