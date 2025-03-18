EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Avani struggles to cope in drug dilemma

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Avani’s attempt to cheer Lily up backfires, and Phil and Nigel clash.

Elsewhere, Linda starts dating again.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers.

1. Lily, Amy and Avani skip school

As Lily struggles with her grief, Avani suggests bunking off school to cheer her up. It seems to be working, until the girls bump into Marvin, the boy who sold Avani vapes last year.

Marvin is soon offering them drugs, which they’re quick to decline.

Unfortunately, the police are soon on the scene, and spot a bag of pills by Avani’s feet.

Down at the station, Jack and Jean arrive to collect Amy and Lily. With neither Priya or Ravi answering calls, Avani is left there alone.

She’s left horrified when the officers explain they want to do a strip search, in case she’s concealing more drugs.

Later, as Suki takes Avani home, the teen accuses Priya of being a bad mother, before lashing out at Amy and Suki.

EastEnders spoilers next week: 2. Avani continues to struggle

After the strip search, Priya, Suki and Eve are left worrying about Avani, who seems to be struggling to cope.

Later in the week, the teen heads to the playground to drink a bottle of vodka.

When Priya and Ravi realise she’s missing, the concerned parents find her passed out. Ravi soon learns what happened to his daughter – but how will he react?

3. Phil arrives home

Elsewhere, Phil arrives home from the mental health unit. Though grateful for his family and Nigel being there for him, he doesn’t want anyone else to know he’s been in a psychiatric hospital.

When Nigel says the wrong thing in the cafe, Phil blurts out that Nigel is ill.

Nigel then ends up spilling a huge secret of Phil’s before apologising. George then tries to be there for Phil but it’s a challenge.

Phil finally starts to confide in George over a boxing session at the Den.

EastEnders spoilers next week 4. Linda’s excitement is short lived

A thrilled Linda receives a call from the insurance company, letting her know they’ll get the money to rebuild The Vic after the fire.

When Elaine takes over from her, Linda complains to Denise, leading to Kim suggesting she focuses on dating.

Instead, she tries to set up Johnny and Felix.

Later in the week, she agrees to let Kim find her a date after all.

She meets her date, Jeff, at Harry’s Barn.

Also this week, George suggests starting an over 40s club at the gym, after sparring with Phil helps him to open up. Gina and Anna seek out work at Harry’s Barn, but with only one job available, the sisters must compete for it.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

