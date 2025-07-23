As Lou says goodbye to her kids, has she exited Coronation Street for good?

Lou Michaelis said goodbye to Brody, Joanie and Shanice tonight (Wednesday, July 23) in Coronation Street as she prepares to exit the soap.

Her kids visited her at the prison with Sally Metcalfe, but Lou then made a big request.

She asked Sally not to bring the kids to visit her often. She didn’t want anything tainting their memory of her.

Lou said her goodbyes (Credit: ITV)

Lou said goodbye in Coronation Street

This evening, Sally Metcalfe told Brody that Lou had decided to plead guilty and would really like to see him and the girls.

Despite Brody’s initial reluctance to visit him mum the other day, all three of Lou’s kids then joined Sally in the prison visiting room to see their mum.

Lou then asked Sally to not bring her kids to see her much so that they’d remember the good times they had together rather than just her being in prison.

Lou Michaelis admitted she’d come to terms with the likelihood that she was going to be in prison for a considerable amount of time and wanted to say goodbye to her kids for now.

She then pulled all three kids in for a hug while sobbing before they left.

Was this her exit? (Credit: ITV)

Has Lou Michaelis Coronation Street exit just aired?

We know that Farrel Hegarty is due to leave Corrie as Lou Michaelis around about now, with her six month stint coming to an end.

While Lou is still awaiting trial, she did say goodbye to her kids tonight which suggests that her final scenes might’ve just aired.

With Lou no longer being mentioned in any upcoming spoilers for the soap, it is possible that tonight’s scenes were her last on the soap. But, this is yet to officially be confirmed by the soap.

