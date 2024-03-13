As Angelica is sentenced in Emmerdale when will she be back and will she be recast? Here’s what happens next

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday, March 12), Angelica attended her court sentencing as her parents said goodbye to her.

She was sentenced to eight months in a Secure Children’s Home, with the judge going lightly on her.

But, as Angelica spends time away from the village, when will she come back? Will a different actress take on the role upon her return?

Angelica will spend the next eight months in an SCH in Bristol (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Angelica was sentenced to eight months

Tonight, Angelica came downstairs dressed smartly as she grabbed her things and said goodbye to her brothers.

She then went outside, ready to get in the car for her sentencing. Before she departed, she bumped into Bob and handed him the letter she’d written to him.

In court, the judge explained that Angelica was to receive a custodial sentence although this would be a lighter sentence than it could’ve been.

She was given eight months in a SCH, although there was no space in Leeds. This meant that she’d have to move to a SCH in Bristol – a four hour car ride from Emmerdale village.

Fans hope that the character will be recast (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans demand recast when Angelica returns

With Angel having had more screen time recently, Emmerdale fans have shared their wishes for someone else to take on the role once the character returns.

Currently, Rebecca Bakes plays the character. She’s played the Kings’ daughter since 2009 but fans are hoping for a switch up.

One viewer wondered: “Does anyone else hope her 8 months away leads to a recast?”

Another person replied: “I think that’s been the whole point of this storyline.”

A third person shared: “Yes absolutely. They definitely need to recast her if they have any future plans for the character.”

A final viewer added: “I think if they want to use her more in the future they need to recast. I’m sure the young actress is lovely but unfortunately sometimes child actors don’t grow into the roles and that’s fine.”

Fans have been wondering whether the character will be recast (Credit: ITV)

When will Angelica return? Will the character be recast?

As it stands, Angelica will be away for a period of eight months. However, she could possibly end up serving less time in the SCH than this depending on her behaviour.

The remaining episodes of the week will see Angel call Nicola from the SCH in quite the state.

Nicola and Bob then end up sharing a heartfelt moment with each other as Nicola feels as though she’s unable to help her daughter.

As for whether the character will be recast, Nicola Wheeler recently revealed to Digital Spy: “Also, looking to the future, I would just say: ‘What is to come?’ Because what is Angel going to be like when she leaves the place? That is the big question, isn’t it? For eight months of her life, Nicola and Jimmy don’t have any control or influence over her at all.”

But, could Angel’s character completely transform in this time? Will she comeback with a completely new face as the character is recast? Or, will Rebecca Bakes continue on with the role?

