As Alan Halsall enters the I’m A Celeb jungle, how will Tyrone be written out of Coronation Street?

Coronation Street character Tyrone Dobbs could be off the cobbles for a while, as Alan Halsall entered the jungle last night.

Tyrone has been a staple on the Street since 1998 and is still here over 20 years later. But as the actor is due to spend at least the next few weeks Down Under in I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, fans have been wondering what is the fate for Tyrone and his family.

Alan was reported to be due in the jungle last year but had to pull out due to an ACL injury. However, with pictures emerging last week of him at the airport in Australia, the news came out that he was back in.

But, where will he be in Coronation Street?

Tyrone might not be in Coronation Street for a few weeks (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Tyrone Dobbs storyline

Fans will undoubtedly be seeing less of the mechanic in the soap, and some viewers were beginning to worry. One viewer asked on Facebook: “Where’s he going in the actual Corrie storyline?”

A second added: “Hope he’s not gone too long.”

A third person finished: “So will Tyrone just “disappear” from Corrie or will he head off to Romania?”

Corrie films around six weeks in advance, with many of the Christmas episodes already done and dusted. There’s a chance Tyrone will on screen towards the end of the year, but there will be a break into 2025.

However, Alan has assured fans he has no plans of leaving the soap and will pick up the role of Tyrone as soon as he can. Just maybe with a tan and a few spider bites this time…

But, how could Tyrone be temporarily be written out of the soap? Well, recently, Tyrone discovered that he has a son called Dorin. The young kid recently jetted back home to Romania with his mum, Alina… But, will Tyrone decide to visit him for a month or so? Or, will there be another reason for his exit?

Alan Halsall’s on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Alan Halsall enters the jungle

According to Manchester Evening News, Alan confirmed: “Corrie has been fantastic with it all and I am definitely not leaving the soap. You just won’t see my character for a while on-screen.”

He joked the news was the worst kept secret ever, and that he was delighted to be given a chance to do some Bushtucker Trials.

“It was a bit of a shock when I got the knee injury last year and whilst I am signed off surgically, I still had several months of physio ahead of me. But a top football professional like Rodri, for example, would take about a year to get back to playing football (after something like I’ve had) and he has the best medical staff in the world. So for your average Joe like me it is going to take longer.”

His colleagues Andy Whyment and Jennie McAlpine have both been on the show. They convinced him to give it a go. Alan said he hopes to ‘learn lots and enjoy his time’ before he reprises his role as Tyrone.

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2024 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.