‘Absolutely hilarious!’ EastEnders fans spot Bea Pollard gatecrashing another TV show!

EastEnders oddball Bea Pollard had fans “screaming” with laughter when Vanessa Feltz fell victim to an EastEnders-inspired prank call!

Bea currently has EastEnders fans gripped with her weird obsession with Honey Mitchell.

But earlier this week she made a call to Vanessa’s chat show!

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Of course, it wasn’t the real Bea, but someone doing a VERY good impression.

And she definitely had Vanessa fooled.

Vanessa Feltz chats to Bea from London (Credit: C5/YouTube)

Bea Pollard called Vanessa Feltz – or did she?

Vanessa announced that the theme of the phone-in was school reunions.

And as part of the chat, she took a call from someone calling themself Bea from London.

‘Bea’ told Vanessa that she went to a school reunion a few months ago.

“The people from school were exactly the same,” she said.

Just a few months ago, EastEnders fans met Bea on screen for the first time when Linda Carter went to a school reunion.

Bea is an old friend of Linda Carter (Credit: BBC)

Bea talked about her bullying

Sympathetic Vanessa asked to hear more and ‘Bea’ didn’t hesitate to air her woes about one former friend.

“I won’t use her name but let’s call her Linda,” she said.

“She invited me to stay with her for a bit because she felt bad. We’ve kind of connected.”

The story told by ‘Bea’ is exactly what happened in the EastEnders storyline. Just a few months ago, guilty Linda invited Bea to stay because she felt bad about having bullied her at school!

As she chatted to Vanessa, ‘Bea’ also spilled the beans about being mocked at school.

“Some of them did use to laugh at me, because I used to make these little crochet dolls,” she remembered.

Was it really Bea who called Vanessa?! (Credit: BBC)

Vanessa was fooled

Poor Vanessa listened carefully, but she didn’t twig that the caller was pretending to be a character from EastEnders.

But as always, the EastEnders fans were quick to realise it was a prank call. They took to social media to declare the call “absolutely hilarious”!

“Clearly a spoof call – and Vanessa clearly isn’t an avid EastEnders fan! I thought it was 1 April – a week early!” added one viewer.

Another fan said the whole thing was “brilliant!” while another said: “I AM SCREAMING!”

While we’re 99% sure this whole thing was a prank, we do think it’s exactly the sort of thing Bea would do.

And she’d probably nick Honey’s phone to make the call!

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns