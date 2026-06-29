Wimbledon 2026 opened with a familiar royal presence as the Duke of Kent took his seat in the front row of the Royal Box.

The 90-year-old prince wore a green and purple striped Wimbledon tie. As reported by Town & Country, Lady Susan Hussey joined him in the box.

Hussey served as Queen Elizabeth’s former lady-in-waiting. She is now a current member of the Royal Household.

His appearance started this year’s royal attendance at the All England Lawn Tennis Club. Royals return to Wimbledon every summer, and the Duke of Kent remains one of the event’s most familiar figures.

The Duke of Kent attended Wimbledon today (Credit: Photo by ADAM VAUGHAN/EPA/Shutterstock)

Why did Wimbledon 2026 begin with the Duke of Kent?

The Duke of Kent has deep ties to the tournament. He previously served as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club. Catherine, Princess of Wales, now holds that role.

Duke of Kent and Wimbledon: key links Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, has long been associated with Wimbledon and the All England Lawn Tennis Club. He previously served as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, later took on that patron role.

The Duke of Kent has been a regular presence at Wimbledon over many years.

He is often seen in the Royal Box during the Championships.

That history made his day one appearance feel especially fitting. He sat prominently in the Royal Box as play got underway.

Town & Country also highlighted the long link between Wimbledon and the royal family. The outlet cited ACE: The Times & Style of Tennis author Sunita Kumar Nair, who told T&C that royals and Wimbledon go together like “strawberries and cream”.

Nair also shared the Duke of Kent’s daughter Lady Helen Taylor’s memories of the old Royal Box atmosphere. She said: “She knew that her parents were proper and that they had to conduct the ceremonies of Wimbledon. Then there’s this very sweet story of her [unwrapping] sweets in her mouth without distracting the players.

“It was such a rarefied world; when she speaks about the Royal Box then and what it is now, it’s changed so much. It really was the Royal Box, it was for the Royal family to sit and watch-now it’s very different.”

Which famous faces joined Wimbledon 2026 on day one?

Wimbledon 2026 also brought several notable names to the Royal Box. The likes of David Beckham, Mary Berry, Robert Aramayo, and Katherine Jenkins attended on day one.

Who sits in Wimbledon’s Royal Box? The Royal Box is a long-standing Wimbledon tradition on Centre Court. It is used for invited guests during the Championships.

Guests can include members of the royal family, public figures, former players, and officials.

The Royal Box has historically been closely associated with royal attendance at Wimbledon.

Its guest list now typically reflects a wider mix of sport, culture, and public life.

That mix keeps the tournament in the spotlight each summer. Wimbledon blends sport, celebrity, and royal tradition in a way few events can match.

The Duke of Kent’s latest outing follows a busy month by his recent standards. He also attended Trooping the Colour earlier this month.

The Duke of Kent used his phone during Trooping the Colour (Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/SIPA/Shutterstock)

During Trooping the Colour, he drew attention for a lighter moment. He pulled out his iPhone on the Buckingham Palace balcony to snap photos or videos of the RAF flypast.

Speaking to CasinoHawks, former royal butler Grant Harrold said of the moment: “This was just so, so bizarre. I don’t recall ever seeing anything like it. It’s of course a massive breach of protocol, but it was so unexpected that I think everyone was just in shock.”

More royal arrivals could follow as the Wimbledon championships continue.