Meghan Markle’s ‘reaction’ to becoming a duchess ‘revealed’ in new book

Meghan Markle’s reaction to discovering she was set to become a duchess has reportedly been laid bare in a new royal biography, with one former staff member claiming her delight was impossible to miss.

The revelation appears in William and Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, the first joint biography of the Prince and Princess of Wales in a decade, penned by the Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers.

The book lifts the lid on William and Catherine’s partnership, how they approach royal duty, and the broader family dynamic that continues to fascinate royal watchers.

Meghan Markle was reportedly visibly ecstatic when she learned she would be receiving a royal title (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle’s ‘reaction’ to her duchess title

According to Myers, Meghan’s excitement at the prospect of a royal title stood out to those around her.

“By contrast, one former staff member recalled how when Meghan was told she would be in line for a royal title her excitement was palpable,” the book states, as reported by The Mirror.

“She started saying, ‘I’m going to be a duchess, can you believe it? I am going to be a duchess!’ She was almost leaping out of her seat.”

The biography also contrasts the working styles of the Prince and Princess of Wales with those of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

She was almost leaping out of her seat.

Myers writes that William and Catherine focused on building “a good working relationship” and creating a “motivating culture” for their team.

Meghan formally became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Prince Harry in May 2018, with Queen Elizabeth II granting the title on their wedding day.

Yet the issue of royal titles has remained a talking point since Harry and Meghan stepped back as senior working royals in 2020.

Meghan became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Prince Harry in 2018 (Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com)

Meghan Markle’s royal title

Although the couple kept their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, they agreed not to use their HRH styles for official or commercial work.

The debate flared up again last year when Meghan faced criticism after it was revealed she had used “HRH The Duchess of Sussex” on a private gift note to a friend.

A spokesperson for the couple insisted that the note was personal and not connected to any professional activity.

Royal biographer Hugo Vickers has also addressed the question of whether the titles could be removed. He suggested that it would be unlikely that Prince William would intervene in the future.

“He won’t strip Harry and Meghan of their titles,” Vickers said. “It appears vindictive.”

Another royal source reportedly described the Sussex titles as “meaningless at this point”.

Royal commentator Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, has also said Meghan would retain a royal title regardless of any shift in her current status.

“I don’t think anything will happen to the titles. If they lose their titles, Harry is still a prince of the blood,” Seward said. “Meghan, instead of being the Duchess of Sussex, would be Princess Henry. That would really confuse the Americans.”

She added: “I think [it’s] probably best just to leave it because it looks unkind, it looks unnecessary. The queen gave them the titles, let them keep them.”

Representatives for Meghan have been contacted for comment.

Read more: Meghan Markle shares new glimpse of daughter Lilibet’s face in photo with Prince Harry

What do you think of Meghan’s reported reaction? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.