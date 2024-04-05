King Charles ‘supercharging plans for overseas trip’ with Camilla amid cancer treatment: ‘Raring to go’

King Charles is reportedly pushing on with plans for a trip overseas later this year, despite news of his cancer treatment.

The monarch, 75, is said to be “supercharging” arrangements for a visit Down Under. It comes after King Charles’ recent Easter Sunday appearance.

King Charles made a “gentle return” to the public stage for the church service at St George’s Chapel last weekend.

And following his reported positive reaction to ongoing treatment, the King is said to be “raring to go” when it comes to heading to Australia in October.

King Charles was seen alongside Queen Camilla by well wishers at the Easter Mattins Service last Sunday (Credit: Splashnews.com)

King Charles news

According to The Sun, the King is keen to press ahead with the two-week state visit in a few months. It is expected the visit, with Queen Camilla, will also take in New Zealand and Samoa.

Charles is said to be feeling ‘optimistic’ after being able to meet with royal family supporters last Sunday (March 31).

“The King is raring to go after a significant amount of time off due to his cancer diagnosis,” a source told the tabloid.

The King is raring to go after a significant amount of time off.

“He knows he can’t hang around and is feeling extremely positive after tests meant he could attend the Easter Sunday service and spend time meeting the public, which he has missed.”

Will Queen Camilla and King Charles be heading Down Under later in 2024? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

King Charles’ cancer

Additionally, Charles is reportedly also positive about how treatment has progressed.

The insider went on: “He’s over the moon with the way treatment has gone and supercharging plans for Australia, New Zealand and Samoa.”

ED! has contacted a representative for Buckingham Palace for comment on The Sun’s story.

MailOnline was told by Buckingham Palace that no upcoming trips have been confirmed.

The tour of Australia is regarded as very important for Charles. His late mother the Queen visited 16 times during her reign.

Nonetheless, The Sun reports an aide made it clear the King is still undergoing treatment and Buckingham Palace ‘remains cautious’. However, the report also claims Charles could “resume public-facing duties in the spring and summer”.

King Charles at Trooping the Colour

Last month it was reported King Charles may not be able to ride his horse during his official birthday celebrations.

His attendance at Trooping the Colour, scheduled to include the King’s birthday parade, in June could have to rely on similar arrangements made for the late Queen. She travelled by carriage down the Mall to Horse Guards Parade from 1987 onwards.

However, it was previously reported Trooping the Colour is “top of the list” of key events the King wishes to be present for.

Read more: Inside King Charles III’s difficult start to 2024 – from cancer diagnosis to Princess of Wales’ health news

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.